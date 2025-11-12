Influential Women Profiles Karmin Reeves Jenkins: Transformational Life Coach and Advocate for Women of Color

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Authentic Living, Resilience, and Personal Growth Through Purpose-Driven CoachingKarmin Reeves Jenkins, a dynamic business owner, international and TEDx speaker, Certified Behavioral Consultant, and Certified Women’s Life Coach, Karmin brings a wealth of experience and insight to the forefront of women’s empowerment. With a rich background as an Army veteran and Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker with a Supervisor designation, she is a beacon of inspiration for professional women of color navigating their personal and career journeys.With over 39 years of experience in healthcare and social work—including nearly three decades of dedicated service in the U.S. Federal Government- Karmin has successfully transitioned her extensive knowledge into empowering women. Through her company, INR’ Healing For Abundant Living, Inc., she offers multidimensional transformation strategies that help women cultivate self-confidence, deepen relationships, and achieve clarity and satisfaction in various life phases.Karmin’s unique approach combines faith-based principles with innovative coaching techniques. As a Christian leader, author, and neurogenic thought leader, she is certified in multiple coaching methodologies, including Encounter Life Coaching and Visionary Life Coaching. Her focus on generational healing, effective communication, and leadership development equips women with the tools they need to thrive. With a particular passion for healing mother-daughter relationships and supporting women veterans, Karmin’s holistic strategy addresses both internal healing and external empowerment.As the Founder and CEO of INR’ Healing For Abundant Living, Inc., Karmin is committed to helping women develop a healthy sense of self, rewire unhealthy thought patterns, heal from past traumas, and build strong relationships by transforming negative communication styles. Her mission is clear: to empower women to rewrite their life stories into positive narratives.Karmin holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Cleveland State University and a Master of Science Degree in Social Science Administration from Case Western Reserve University. Her professional accolades include recognition as a TEDx speaker and the Health Professional Award from Health 2.0. Her ongoing dedication to service and transformation continues to inspire women to overcome their inner critics, embrace their purpose, and enact meaningful change in their lives.Karmin attributes her success to her perseverance and steadfast determination throughout her life’s journey. She believes that commitment to one’s goals is fundamental to achieving greatness. The best career advice she has received is simple yet profound: to follow her personal passion, ensuring that her work is fulfilling and enjoyable. She encourages young women entering her field to avoid rushing outcomes and to pursue their life goals fearlessly.In the ever-evolving landscape of life coaching, Karmin acknowledges that comparison and credibility are significant challenges. However, she has strategically positioned herself to stand out through her extensive credentials and distinctive approach. Integrity and authenticity serve as the guiding values in both her professional and personal life, emphasizing the importance of being true to oneself while maintaining a healthy heart and mindset.Learn more about Karmin Reeves Jenkins:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/karmin-jenkins or through her website, https://www.ih4al.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

