OSCE supports public dialogue on eliminating dangerous chemicals and promoting chemical safety in Moldova

The OSCE Mission to Moldova, in co-operation with the public association EcoContact, held a public dialogue in Chisinau on the elimination of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and the promotion of chemical safety on both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River. Held in a hybrid format on 11 November, the event gathered around 50 participants from national institutions and expert organizations active in the fields of environment, energy and research, as well as representatives of civil society and development partners. They discussed progress in managing hazardous chemicals in line with the Stockholm Convention.

During the dialogue, participants reviewed Moldova’s framework for managing PCB waste and discussed the technical process of safe collection, packaging, transport and final disposal. Presentations also focused on international procedures under the Basel and Stockholm Conventions, including the transboundary movement of hazardous waste, and its environmentally sound incineration in Germany. Participants emphasized that responsible elimination and transparent communication with the public are key to preventing contamination and ensuring chemical safety.

"Building on its technical expertise, the OSCE Mission to Moldova continues to strengthen environmental security and promote safer, more resilient communities on both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River.” said George Sand, Programme Manager, Conflict Prevention/Resolution at the OSCE Mission to Moldova. “The co-operation under this project shows that protecting people and the environment strengthens understanding and confidence between experts and institutions on both banks".

From May 2024 to January 2025, around 265 tonnes of dangerous chemicals, including highly toxic polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), were safely removed from ten storage sites on both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River and transported to a certified hazardous waste incineration facility in Germany. The initiative, funded by OSCE participating States, including the United States, Germany, Ireland, and Norway, reduced potential risks to people’s health and the environment while strengthening co-operation between experts on both banks of the river.

As part of the event, the OSCE Mission presented a short documentary video and an animation illustrating the project’s achievements. The materials are part of the Mission’s public awareness campaign on eliminating dangerous chemicals and promoting chemical safety in Moldova.

Environmental co-operation is an integral part of the OSCE Mission’s work to promote security, stability and confidence-building across the Dniester/Nistru River.