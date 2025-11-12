Women Cyber Professionals from Bosnia and Herzegovina Strengthen Skills and Networks through OSCE Study Visit to Vienna

From 3 to 5 November 2025, seven emerging women cyber professionals from Bosnia and Herzegovina took part in an OSCE Mentorship Programme study visit to Vienna, aimed at strengthening their skills, expanding networks, and promoting women’s leadership in cybersecurity.

The mentees, coming from public institutions, banking, IT companies, and academia, engaged in discussions on cybersecurity, mentorship, and innovation. They attended the “Women in Cyber: Advancing Resilience through Mentorship and Innovation” event hosted by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department, and the Finnish Forum for Security Co-operation event marking 25 years of UNSCR 1325, exploring women’s roles in peace, security, and technology.

“The study visit to Vienna offered participants not only valuable insights into the cybersecurity landscape across the region but also an opportunity to build meaningful professional connections,” said Vildana Delalić Elezović, Project Officer at the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina. “By equipping women professionals with cutting-edge cyber skills and networks, the initiative contributes to narrowing the gender gap in a critical field and advances the role of women under UNSCR 1325 in promoting peace and security in the digital domain, while also strengthening BiH’s ability to respond to evolving digital threats. By investing in women’s professional growth, the OSCE contributes to building a more inclusive and sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem, one that reflects the diversity and strength of the societies it serves.”

The visit also included networking with Austria’s “Shecurity” initiative and learning from ÖBB’s cybersecurity practices, inspiring participants to apply new ideas in their own contexts.

“More than a mentorship, this programme became a journey of learning, empowerment, and friendship,” said Iva Stanić, one of the mentees. “Together, we proved that diverse minds create stronger defences in the digital world.”

Dajana Blagojević, another mentee, reflected on the programme’s transformative impact: “Through the OSCE mentorship programme, I had the opportunity to contribute to capacity-building initiatives in cybersecurity, empowering women and future experts to grow their skills, confidence, and visibility in the field. This experience has shaped my professional journey and strengthened my voice and commitment to building a more inclusive, resilient cyber community.”

The study visit was organized as part of the OSCE Mentorship Programme, implemented under the OSCE Project “Building Sustainable Cybersecurity Capacities in Bosnia and Herzegovina.”