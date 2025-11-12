Ninth annual Passenger Data Seminar focuses on strengthening data protection and responsible use of new technologies

Over 100 experts shared good practices and technical expertise at the Ninth Annual Passenger Data Seminar held at the Hofburg in Vienna on 6 to 7 November. The event was organized by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department, in co-operation with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and its Countering Terrorist Travel Programme.

The two-day event brought together national authorities, international organizations and the private sector to discuss the implementation of Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) systems. This year’s seminar focused on the practical functioning of Passenger Information Units, the European Union’s API and PNR framework, and the importance of ensuring data protection and privacy compliance in line with international standards.

Participants discussed the responsible use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to improve efficiency while safeguarding fundamental rights. Through interactive sessions and case-based discussions, they also exchanged views on legislative, operational and technical aspects of using passenger data for border management and travel security.

The Passenger Data Seminar helps to support OSCE participating States and Partners for Co-operation in developing and strengthening national passenger data systems. It also provides an opportunity to build partnerships and foster co-operation between governments, the private sector and international organizations in advancing secure and efficient border management.

This event was the seventh consecutive joint seminar organized by the OSCE and the UNOCT, together with its partners across international organizations, regional networks and the private sector. It is a key output of the OSCE-UNOCT Biennial Action plan for 2024-2025 and part of regional and international collaboration around implementing the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and relevant Security Council resolutions.