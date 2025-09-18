International Housewares Association Invites Inventors to Showcase Innovation at The Inspired Home Show in Chicago

IHA partners with MarketBlast to connect the inventor community with housewares buyers, licensees, and media from around the world.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applications are now open for inventors and innovators to exhibit at The Inspired Home Show 2026, the home and housewares industry’s premier annual trade event. This show, taking place March 10-12, 2026 at Chicago’s McCormick Place, is organized by the International Housewares Association (IHA).Every spring, The Inspired Home Show brings together more than 2,000 brands and over 300,000 products, transforming McCormick Place into a global hub for everything home, from kitchen tools and cookware to home décor, home healthcare, and pet products. Industry buyers, retailers, and licensees from more than 100 countries attend, eager to discover the latest innovations for the home.First launched in 2006, the Show's Inventors Corner has become a must-see destination for retailers, suppliers, and manufacturers actively seeking new products and fresh ideas. For inventors, this high-visibility showcase offers a cost-effective, turnkey way to launch products, receive expert feedback, and connect directly with decision-makers who can bring innovations to market.This year, IHA is partnering with open innovation platform MarketBlast to connect inventors with home and housewares innovations with buyers, licensees and media at this three-day global event.Applications can be submitted for review at https://marketblast.com/splash/the-inspired-home-show/ . Selected inventors will have the opportunity to purchase a booth and present their innovations on a global stage.Inventors who exhibit receive:• Exposure to thousands of buyers, licensees, and product scouts on the hunt for what’s new in home and housewares.• Face-to-face networking with manufacturers, retailers, and industry partners.• Media exposure spanning industry press, consumer outlets, bloggers, and influencers.• Pre-show preparation and expert resources to maximize results.• A turnkey exhibitor package with kiosk and equipment included.With a majority of attendees holding final purchasing and product-selection authority, exhibiting at the Inventors Corner provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to accelerate an invention’s path to store shelves and e-commerce platforms worldwide. Key buyers in 2025 represented 23 retail channels, and 92% had final purchasing authority, according to 2025 Show registration data.To be considered, products should be at least in the prototype phase (virtual or tangible) and align with home and housewares categories. Space is limited, so inventors are encouraged to apply today.For more information, visit www.theinspiredhomeshow.com or the Inspired Home Show Product Hunt at www.marketblast.com About MarketBlastMarketBlast is a product submission and hunt platform that automates the submission review and management process for companies in search of the latest technology and product innovations in their industries. The platform also provides an easy and convenient way for innovators, product developers and suppliers to submit innovation directly to companies actively hunting for new products. To learn more, visit www.marketblast.com About International Housewares AssociationInternational Housewares Association (IHA) is the 87-year-old voice of the home and housewares industry, dedicated to bringing buyers and sellers together. IHA hosts the world’s premier exposition of products for the home, The Inspired Home Show, in Chicago every March. Each year, the Show brings together more than 2,000 unique brands and 300,000 products with both global and domestic buyers; U.S.-based attendees alone represent more than 100,000 retail locations and over $64 billion in buying power. The not-for-profit, full-service association also offers member companies a wide range of services including industry and government advocacy; export assistance; trend reports; executive management peer groups; group buying discounts; and an independent news and information platform, HomePageNews.com. Press Contacts: Rachel Crippin Clark, rclark@housewares.org.

