MarketBlast Launches Free Library of 300+ Inventing & Licensing Articles for Entrepreneurs

Comprehensive online hub offers expert guidance on inventing, product development, branding, and licensing strategies.

Our new library brings together years of expertise to help inventors move faster, avoid mistakes, and increase their odds of success.”
— Russ Williams, President of MarketBlast
PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketBlast, the leading Product Hunt and Submission Management Platform, today announced the launch of its free online article library with more than 300 educational articles covering product marketing, inventing, licensing, branding, patents and product development. The new hub is designed to help entrepreneurs, inventors and startups successfully move their products and inventions from idea to commercialization.

The new content hub covers various stages of the invention and product marketing process, including:
Marketing & Licensing Inventions – Finding companies, pitching, and negotiating deals
Product Development Process – Developing, design and prototyping
Patenting & Trademarking Ideas – Protecting intellectual property with patents

By providing accessible, expert-driven content, MarketBlast aims to empower inventors and entrepreneurs with the knowledge they need to increase their chances of success while avoiding common pitfalls.

The article library is completely free to access and is updated regularly with new content to benefit readers searching for information on product and invention marketing, licensing, patents, branding and more.

“Too many inventors get stuck because they don’t know the steps or understand the process as a whole. Our new library brings together years of expertise to help them move faster, avoid mistakes, and increase their odds of success,” said Russ Williams, President at MarketBlast.

Examples of articles include;
https://marketblast.com/marketing_&_selling/where_to_submit_invention_ideas_for_royalties/
https://marketblast.com/inventing/how_to_invent:_a_step-by-step_guide/

Inventors and entrepreneurs can explore the full resource library at https://marketblast.com/articles/
or browse by category at https://marketblast.com/inventing/.


About MarketBlast

MarketBlast is a product submission and hunt platform that automates the submission review and management process for companies in search of the latest technology and product innovations in their industries. The platform also provides an easy and convenient way for innovators, product developers and suppliers to submit innovation directly to companies actively hunting for new products. To learn more, visit www.marketblast.com.

