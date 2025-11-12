Funding Community-Centered Transportation Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $97.4 million in new funding is available for active transportation-related projects and programs that support the advancement of healthy lifestyles across New York State. Projects selected under this solicitation will support the Department of Transportation’s commitment to community-centered transportation by providing safe, reliable and resilient transportation systems. Selected projects, which include multi-use paths for pedestrians and bicyclists, will also connect communities, enhance the quality of life, protect the environment and support the economic well-being of New York State.

“By prioritizing community-centered transportation projects across the state, New York is setting a national example for transportation that is not just greener and healthier, but also boosts local economies,” Governor Hochul said. “These smart investments underscore our commitment to affordable transportation alternatives and enhanced quality of life for all New Yorkers, while protecting the environment in communities across the Empire State.”

Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding is made available to the State through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and administered by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Through sensible policies that put a premium on all forms of transportation, Governor Hochul is providing New Yorkers with safe, community-centered ways to travel for work and everyday life, in the process enhancing the character and accessibility of localities. These are direct investments in affordable transportation solutions that allow communities to invest in projects that enhance transportation mobility and safety.”

The following entities are eligible for funding:

Local Governments (Counties, Towns, Cities and Villages)

Transit Agencies

Natural Resource or Public Land Agencies (NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, local fish and game or wildlife agencies)

Tribal Governments

Local or Regional Governmental Transportation or Recreational Trail Entity

The following entities may be eligible in partnership with entities listed above:

School Districts

Metropolitan Planning Organizations (serves an urbanized area with population of 200,000 or fewer)

Regional Transportation Authorities

Non-Governmental Organizations

Projects will be selected through a competitive solicitation process and rated based on established criteria that include public benefit, project type, eligible funding source, significance, cost-effectiveness, geographic balance and alignment with New York's Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act. Projects must be related to the surface transportation system and provide full access to the public. The TAP project award shall be no less than $500,000 and no greater than $7.0 million for any single project.

NYSDOT will provide up to 80 percent of the total eligible project costs with a minimum 20 percent match provided by the project sponsor. Eligible project costs may include planning, design/engineering services, right-of-way acquisition, construction and construction inspection.

TAP funds a variety of transportation-related projects which increase options for non-vehicular transportation, including:

Planning, design and construction of infrastructure-related projects to improve non-driver safety and access to public transportation and enhanced mobility.

Construction of turnouts, overlooks and viewing areas

Safe routes to school (enables and encourages children to walk or bike to school)

Planning, design and construction of on-road and off-road facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists and non-motorized transportation users

Conversion and use of abandoned railroad corridors for trails for pedestrians, bicyclists and non-motorized transportation users

Planning, design and construction of boulevards and other roadways largely in the right-of-way of former divided highways

Community improvement activities (inventory, control or removal of outdoor advertising, preservation of historic transportation facilities, vegetation management practices and archeological activities)

Environmental mitigation activities

The New York State Department of Transportation will be accepting applications for this funding opportunity through March 12, 2026. The application, program guidance and workshop schedules are located at https://www.dot.ny.gov/tap-cmaq.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “A successful transportation system in New York is one that gives New Yorkers choice of how to get from Point A to Point B, including safe pedestrian and bike options. I want to thank Governor Hochul for embracing active transportation options and bettering the health of our communities.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.