Smith Receives AS9120 Certification at Its Singapore Operational Hub

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its certification to the AS9120 standard at its Singapore operational hub. This internationally recognized standard builds upon the company’s ISO 9001 certification, ensuring Smith’s quality-management system adheres to the stringent traceability and counterfeit-prevention requirements of the aerospace industry “Achieving this certification at our Singapore distribution center confirms our ability to uphold strict standards for safety and reliability and effectively mitigate the impact of counterfeit material on the aerospace supply chain,” said Terry Fu, Senior Vice President of Operations and Quality, APAC. “Through our robust testing processes, Smith helps ensure that our aerospace customers receive authentic and high-quality parts for their builds.”Opening in 2023, Smith's 20,000-square-foot Singapore distribution center mirrors the capabilities of the company’s other operational facilities worldwide—offering a full suite of inspection, testing, and storage for components—and securely houses products across all stages of the supply chain.With the certification of its Singapore hub, the company has achieved global AS9120 accreditation across its operations. Smith previously obtained the certification at its Houston hub in 2012 and its Hong Kong and Amsterdam hubs in 2023.“This certification underscores Smith’s commitment to quality and strengthens our position as a trusted supply chain solutions provider for our global partners,” said Chris Dang, Vice President of Global Quality Control and QMS. “Our aerospace customers can rely on us to uphold the stringent quality and safety standards they need for their critical components.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

