Smith Will Exhibit at SC25, Booth 5417

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and provider of custom supply chain and data center solutions, today announces its upcoming exhibition at SC25 from Tuesday, November 18, to Thursday, November 20, in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the first time Smith has exhibited at the SC conference.Since 1988, the SC conference has been the premier international conference for high-performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis, with more than 18,000 attendees expected this year. SC brings together experts across the electronics industry—from students to engineers—to share ideas, showcase cutting-edge technology, and develop connections.Representatives from Smith’s Data Center Services team will be at Booth 5417 to discuss the company’s advanced service offerings for hyperscalers and data centers. Through its innovative technological advancements and commitment to sustainable solutions, Smith is equipped with the people and resources to support its clients’ unique data center needs.The company’s expansive suite of data center services can help hyperscalers maximize the value of their data centers as they decommission servers and upgrade their capabilities. From repurposing existing components to improve computing power to reselling unwanted parts on the open market, Smith’s global team of experts custom-builds each program to help clients solve the service and supply chain challenges impacting their data centers.“Smith’s white-glove service and extensive customer network positions us to empower our data center customers to fulfill the full range of their supply chain needs,” said Parker Deardorff, Smith’s Vice President of Data Center Services. “We’re continuing to develop new offerings and solutions as a global partner for supplying, supporting, and collaborating with partners around the world. We look forward to meeting with the SC25 attendees and showcasing what Smith’s data center services can do for them.”WHAT: SC25WHEN: Tuesday, November 18, to Thursday, November 20WHERE: Smith Exhibition Showcase – Booth 5417America’s Center Convention Complex701 Convention PlazaSt. Louis, MO 63101About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

