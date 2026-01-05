Smith Names Fadi Bunni Vice President – Head of Global Accounting

Smith Company Logo Fadi Bunni, Vice President – Head of Global Accounting

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Fadi Bunni to the position of Vice President – Head of Global Accounting. In this role, Fadi will lead Smith’s Accounting department, advance the organization’s financial systems , and cultivate and maintain strong relationships with the company’s banking partners.“I am excited to lead a talented Accounting team as we continue to modernize our systems, reinforce compliance, and deliver insights that support informed decision-making across the organization,” said Fadi. “I look forward to providing continued support to our employees and partners around the world and creating dynamic opportunities for Smith.”Joining Smith in 2012 as a Staff Accountant, Fadi has progressed through roles of increasing responsibility, including Senior Accountant and Assistant Controller. He also played a key role in strengthening Smith’s European Accounting team by helping to establish a robust regional foundation and organizational structure.Fadi is stepping into this role to succeed Smith’s Chief Accounting Officer, Sean Trinh, who retired at the end of 2025. Sean provided more than 35 years of service to the company and has been a key player in fortifying Smith’s financial security."Sean has been a fixture at Smith for most of its existence and serves as an example for anyone to follow with his hard work and dedication," said Nick Bedford, Chief Executive Officer at Smith. “Both he and Fadi exemplify the reliable leadership and values that define Smith as a whole, and I am excited to watch Fadi take on this new challenge and help guide the team as we look forward to another banner year ahead."About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

