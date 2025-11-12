Arnold Auto Repair Becomes a Supporter of Amazing Women in Automotive

Arnold Auto Repair in Ogden, Utah, announces its support for Amazing Women in Automotive, recognizing women’s leadership and contributions to the auto industry.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Auto Repair, a respected name in northern Utah’s automotive community, has announced its support for Amazing Women in Automotive, an organization dedicated to celebrating and empowering women across the auto repair and service industry.

By aligning with Amazing Women in Automotive, the Ogden-based shop underscores its belief in inclusion, mentorship, and recognition of women’s growing leadership within the automotive field. The initiative promotes education, connection, and visibility for women working in technical, managerial, and ownership roles throughout the industry.

A Word from the Owner

“Supporting Amazing Women in Automotive aligns with our values of inclusion, growth, and community within the industry,” said Chard Arnold, Owner of Arnold Auto Repair.

About Arnold Auto Repair

Located at 1401 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT 84404, Arnold Auto Repair provides full-service repair services for domestic and import vehicles, including diagnostics, brakes, transmissions, A/C systems, and preventive maintenance. With ASE-certified technicians and a commitment to transparency, the family-owned shop continues to uphold high standards of service and professionalism for drivers in Ogden and the surrounding northern Utah communities.

For more information or to schedule service, visit https://arnoldautorepair.com/ or call (801) 395-0666.

