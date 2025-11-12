【Fun learning】Macao Grand Prix Museum X Melco: Extreme Speed Heroes

MACAU, November 12 - The Macao Grand Prix Museum (MGPM or the “Museum”) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment join hands to organize the event of “Extreme Speed Heroes”, in parallel with the 72nd Macau Grand Prix to be unveiled tomorrow (13 November). The event comprises the simulated racing training program and the simulated racing experience, for participants to experience and learn how to drive on motor-racing simulators. The offer of fun learning experience promotes the motorsport culture and radiates Macao’s blend of appeal in tourism and sports.

The inaugural ceremony for MGPM X Melco: Extreme Speed Heroes was held today (12 November) at the Macao Grand Prix Museum. Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Board Director of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Clarence Yuk Man Chung, and Sales and Marketing Manager at Red Bull (Macao), Ken Leung, were present at the ceremony together with racers Mattia Colnaghi and Marcus Cheong, who are joining the 72nd Macau Grand Prix.

At the inaugural ceremony, Mattia Colnaghi and Marcus Cheong shared about their road to excellence in the motorsport world and demonstrated their driving expertise on racing simulators. As the instructor at the training sessions, Marcus Cheong presented the highlights of the training program held to promote the motorsport culture through fun learning.

Current Formula 4 driver in Macao guides trainers in racing simulation

The simulated racing training program of “Extreme Speed Heroes” is divided into two stages. Practice sessions for the first stage will be held on 22, 23 and 29 November, followed by the second-stage simulated contest for graduating participants on 7 December. Macao’s current Formula 4 driver and winner of the Karting Championship in the KZ category for seven years in a row, Marcus Cheong, will guide participants in learning the driving skills on racing simulators.

The simulated racing training program are conducted in Cantonese. Youngsters aged between 10 and 16 are welcome to sign up via the contact of phone or email indicated on the poster from 12 November onwards. The quota is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition, from tomorrow (13 November) until 29 December (besides the above dates of training sessions), motor-racing simulators are featured at the Museum for museumgoers to experience the speed and passion on Guia Circuit.

To welcome the advent of the Macau Grand Prix, MGTO has unfolded a variety of motorsport-themed activities at the Museum starting this September. Residents and visitors are welcome to experience the enchanting fusion of Macao’s tourism and sports as well as the energy that ignites motor races.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is open from 10:00 – 18:00 daily except Tuesdays. For ticketing and more information, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.

MGTO is dedicated to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix. In 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was reopened in a brand-new outlook upon completion as an expansion project, followed by an addition of more multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport-related exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities, among other highlights. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which promotes and carries on the motorsport culture, manifests the city’s diverse offerings of “tourism +” and enriches the destination appeal.