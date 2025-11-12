Grand Prix and Intangible Cultural Heritage Create a Recipe for Success in Macao

MACAU, November 12 - Bringing together elite motorsport athletes and elements of Macao’s unique intangible cultural heritage proved a recipe for success when competitors from this week’s Macau Grand Prix tried their hands at mastering culinary skills. Under the tutelage of Macao master artisans, the drivers learned about culinary confections Dragons Beard Candy and Almond Biscuits. Also on display is another intangible cultural heritage: the manufacture and painting of Portuguese Azulejo tiles.

From the Macau Grand Prix - FIA FR World Cup were Mari Boya, 3rd in the FIA F3 Championship this year, newly-crowned FR European Champion Freddie Slater, FR Japan championship leader Kiyoshi Umegaki, and Macao driver Charles Leong Hon Chio. They were joined by Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TRC World Tour event of Macau drivers Norbert Michelisz, Max Hart, Ma Qing Hua and championship leader Yann Ehrlacher, trying their hands at the delicate art of creating Dragons Beard Candy.

Learning to master the art of molding Almond Biscuits were Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup previous race winners Edoardo Mortara, Raffaele Marciello and Laurens Vanthoor, and the first Chinese driver ever to win the Le Mans 24 Hours, Ye Yifei. Joining them were Macau Formula 4 Race – FIA F4 World Cup drivers, British F4 champion Fionn McLaughlin, Italian F4 champion Kean Nakamura-Berta, and Thomas Bearman, younger brother of F1 star Ollie.

The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee would like to thank the Cultural Affairs Bureau for organizing this entertaining and educational event, which is dedicated to the protection of Macao’s magnificent intangible cultural heritage and helps promote the integration of sports and culture.