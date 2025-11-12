ACCOMPLISHR LAUNCHES MATCH-A-MENTOR TO HELP COLLEGE STUDENTS BUILD REAL-WORLD CONNECTIONS AND CAREER CONFIDENCE

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplishr , the mentorship-matching platform designed to connect emerging professionals with certified mentors, today announced the nationwide launch of its Match-a-Mentor program - a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at helping college students access real-world mentorship, career guidance, and professional growth opportunities.The program, created in partnership with the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and other leading organizations, gives students free access to vetted mentors across industries ranging from business and technology to healthcare, education, and the arts. Each student is matched with a certified professional mentor based on their academic interests, career goals, and personal growth needs.“Getting access to real mentorship shouldn’t depend on luck or privilege,” said Joseph Olorunyomi, Founder of Accomplishr. “Match-a-Mentor makes it possible for every student - regardless of school or major - to connect directly with someone who’s been in their shoes and wants to help them grow.”Through the platform, students can:Match instantly with professional mentors from top industriesBuild confidence, clarify career direction, and develop job-ready skills.Access personalized support from coaches and credentialed experts.Match-a-Mentor is open to students at all accredited colleges and universities across the United States. The program’s first cohort opens in November 2025 and is expected to reach more than 10,000 student-mentor matches by early 2026.How to JoinStudents can sign up for free at Accomplishr.com/student to get matched with a mentor in minutes.About AccomplishrAccomplishr is a professional development platform that connects individuals and organizations to certified coaches, mentors, and experts. Designed to make mentorship accessible, measurable, and impactful, Accomplishr helps students, employees, and professionals build meaningful connections that drive growth and success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.