Accomplishr Announces Business Resources Partnership with the International Coaching Federation (ICF) to Empower Coaches

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplishr , the all-in-one business platform for coaches, consultants, and experts, is pleased to announce a new business resources partnership with the International Coaching Federation (ICF) , the global leader in advancing the coaching profession. This collaboration is designed to support ICF’s 60,000+ members with the tools and technology they need to streamline their businesses, grow their reach, and monetize their expertise - without the complexity or cost of juggling multiple platforms.Through this partnership, ICF coaches will receive exclusive access to Accomplishr’s suite of coaching tools at a 30% discounted platform fee for the first year, as well as personalized onboarding support and a dedicated Slack channel for real-time customer service and community interaction.“We built Accomplishr to simplify how modern coaches and thought-leaders do business,” said Joseph Olorunyomi, Founder of Accomplishr. “Partnering with ICF allows us to directly support the world’s most committed, credentialed coaches - helping them scale their impact while doing the work they love.”Accomplishr provides a fully integrated platform for coaching professionals to manage their entire business in one place - offering features like 1:1 video consultations, group sessions (Fireside Chats), blog subscriptions, scheduling, payments, subscriptions, and calendar sync. With no upfront costs, coaches only pay a small platform fee when they earn.“ICF is committed to finding and introducing our members to innovative tools that align with our mission of advancing the art, science, and practice of professional coaching,” said Toby Bishop, Senior Sales Manager and Business Resource Partnerships Manager at ICF. “Accomplishr enables our coaches to spend less time on logistics and more time doing what they do best - empowering transformation.”To learn more about Accomplishr, visit accomplishr.com.About the International Coaching FederationThe International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the leading global organization for professional coaches and coaching. With more than 60,000 members in over 99 countries and territories, ICF is dedicated to advancing the art, science, and practice of professional coaching.About AccomplishrAccomplishr is an all-in-one platform built for coaches, consultants, and subject-matter experts. It enables professionals to manage their business, deliver impactful content, and connect with clients - all in one seamless experience. From 1:1 sessions to paid content subscriptions, Accomplishr makes it easy to turn knowledge into income.

