ACCOMPLISHR OPENS MENTOR APPLICATIONS FOR NATIONWIDE “MATCH-A-MENTOR” PROGRAM

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplishr , the professional development platform built to simplify mentorship at scale, has officially opened mentor enrollment for its Match-a-Mentor initiative - a national program designed to connect college students with certified mentors, coaches, and industry professionals.The program bridges the growing gap between classroom education and career readiness by giving students access to personalized, professional mentorship. Participating mentors gain the opportunity to give back, expand their networks, and demonstrate their expertise to the next generation of leaders.“Mentorship changes lives - not just for students, but for the mentors who guide them,” said Joseph Olorunyomi, Founder at Accomplishr. “Our mentors bring wisdom, experience, and empathy to every conversation, helping students navigate the early stages of their careers with confidence.”Accomplishr’s mentor experience includes:Access to students from top U.S. universities seeking guidance and direction.A seamless, structured platform to manage sessions, communication, and feedback.Recognition within Accomplishr’s growing network of professional coaches and corporate partners.The program is open to ICF-credentialed coaches, PMI-certified project managers, HR professionals, educators, and business leaders who are passionate about mentorship and professional growth.How to ApplyInterested mentors can learn more and apply to join the program at Accomplishr.com/mentor About AccomplishrAccomplishr is a mentorship and professional development platform connecting individuals and organizations with certified coaches, mentors, and experts. The company’s mission is to make mentorship accessible and measurable, helping people and businesses achieve their goals through meaningful human connection.

