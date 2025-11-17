DeepCoolAI and MAS HVAC Merge, Creating a Leading Thermal Management Solutions Partner for Data Centers

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeepCoolAI, a provider of liquid cooling systems for next generation AI data centers, and MAS HVAC (“MAS”), a manufacturer of custom thermal management products, today announced they have merged, creating a leading thermal management solutions partner serving the digital infrastructure and industrial markets.

The combined company is positioned to meet the data center industry’s evolving requirements through the combination of DeepCoolAI’s expertise in high-performance liquid cooling and MAS’ engineering and manufacturing strength in precision air handling systems, all marketed under the Daedex brand. Daedex is focused exclusively on developing thermal management solutions for data centers and high-performance computing environments. By bringing together complementary technologies, the combined company offers customers a range of thermal management solutions to power the next generation of digital infrastructure. The company remains committed to delivering seamless continuity for all current clients and partners, while continuing to advance the development of innovative thermal management solutions.

The combined company will be headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will operate from its two flagship manufacturing facilities, which together span over 700,000 square feet.

“The rapid growth of artificial intelligence requires today’s data centers to ensure they are equipped with cooling solutions that are performant, efficient, and reliable,” said Kris Holla, DeepCoolAI’s founder and CEO. “We are excited to combine with MAS to create a truly differentiated solutions partner for our customers in the thermal management market.”

“Increasing chip densities are driving higher heat loads and service complexity, creating a significant opportunity to deliver a more comprehensive thermal management solution suite to meet our customers’ evolving needs,” said Jerry Tyberghein, President of MAS HVAC. “Through our merger with DeepCoolAI, we will bring together cutting-edge direct liquid cooling technologies with best-in-class air handling systems to deliver solutions that keep critical facilities performing at their best.”

About DeepCoolAI

DeepCoolAl is a leading provider of liquid cooling solutions for next generation AI data centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of solutions for liquid cooling, including

coolant distribution units, load banks, refill carts, and rear door heat exchangers.

http://www.deepcoolai.com

About MAS HVAC

MAS HVAC, operating through its MAS and Daedex brands, is a leading manufacturer of custom thermal management products serving the data center and industrial end markets. The company designs and manufactures mission-critical products that enable and protect energy-intensive applications.

Visit www.mas-hvac.com.

