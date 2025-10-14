DeepCoolAI & Oracle Co-Develop Industry 1st 1MW Modular Liquid to Air Cooling to Accelerate NVIDIA Blackwell Deployments

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeepCoolAI, a leading innovator in cooling and test technologies for next-generation data centers, announced today that it has co-developed the Oracle Liquid-to-Air Rack Cooling (L2ARC) Solution in partnership with Oracle. Purpose-built to support NVIDIA Blackwell server rack and next generation deployments, this modular solution can scale with GPU power requirements up to 1MW.

“We’ve worked closely with DeepCoolAI through multiple deployments and found them to be innovative,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, Executive Vice President at Oracle. “Oracle L2ARC Solution and DeepCoolAI’s hybrid load banks are a direct response to meet our customer needs and real-world commissioning demands. This helps us scale our infrastructure for NVIDIA Blackwell systems and beyond as GPU rack density increases in the years ahead.”

The Oracle L2ARC Solution is a modular solution which consists of multiple heat rejection modules (HRM) and a CDU module, each independently controllable via HMI or remote protocols (RS485, Modbus RTU), ensuring maximum uptime and continues operation.

The DCAI Hybrid load bank consists of air and liquid modules and A built-in central PLC controller which enables networking and group control up to 170 hybrid load banks, and ensures seamless operation, test automation, and live monitoring across temperature, voltage, flow, and power metrics.

"Oracle has been a critical partner in shaping this solution,” said Kris Holla, CEO of DeepCoolAI. “Their deep field knowledge and deployment experience were instrumental in perfecting our design. This collaboration goes beyond product development—together, we are enabling the next generation of AI infrastructure tools, purpose-built for accelerated deployments at scale.”

“The Oracle L2ARC Solution was engineered with modularity, efficiency, redundancy, and scalability at its core — designed to support rapid deployment of next-generation GPU racks and evolving thermal demands,” said Mr. Holla.

The solution is now available and actively supporting global AI factory builds through DeepCoolAI’s global manufacturing locations.

To download the full technical specification or schedule a demo, visit www.deepcoolai.com.



About DeepCoolAI

DeepCoolAI is a One Stop Factory for Direct Liquid Cooling at Next Gen AI Factories.

DeepCoolAI, offers a comprehensive range of solutions for liquid cooling, including

CDUs, Load Banks, Refill Carts, and supporting products such as RDHx and Fanwalls. We specialize in custom-tailored CDUs, providing bespoke solutions for data centers ranging from 1 megawatt to 6 megawatts. Our plug-and-play Load Banks are

designed to streamline the commissioning and startup of AI liquid-cooled data centers. Additionally, our state-of-the-art Refill Carts ensure that your liquid-cooled servers and CDUs remain operational, helping you maximize uptime. Recently, Sanmina and DeepCoolAI entered into a strategic partnership for global manufacturing and supply chain at scale.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

NVIDIA® is a registered trademark of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

Visit www.deepcoolai.com for more information and sales@deepcoolai.com

Media Contact: media@deepcoolai.com

