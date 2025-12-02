DeepCoolAI Named ‘Data Center Cooling Solutions Company of the Year 2025’ by CIOReview

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeepCoolAI, a global innovator in liquid-cooling and power-validation technologies for hyperscale and AI data centers, today announced that it has been honored as CIOReview’s “Data Center Cooling Solutions Company of the Year 2025.”

This award recognizes DeepCoolAI for its market leadership, rapid execution, and full-stack liquid-cooling ecosystem, spanning CDUs, hybrid load banks, refill carts, manifolds, fanwalls, RDHx, and prefabricated thermal systems.

The award follows an extensive evaluation by CIOReview’s panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and editorial board, who selected DeepCoolAI from numerous global contenders based on reputation, innovation, and demonstrated customer impact.

A Full-Stack Platform Enabling the World’s Next-Generation AI Factories.

Modern AI data centers now operate as high-density GPU factories, demanding cooling performance far beyond legacy air-handling systems. The CIOReview feature highlights how DeepCoolAI has emerged as one of the companies capable of providing a complete, end-to-end ecosystem to support every stage of liquid-cooled AI-infrastructure deployment from design to commissioning to ongoing operations.

According to the published article on pages 1–2 , DeepCoolAI delivers integrated solutions that include:

Cooling Distribution Units (CDUs) up to multi-megawatt scale

Hybrid Load Banks, including the breakthrough 1.4MW liquid-cooled load bank

Refill carts with real-time chemical monitoring

Flushing and pressure-test systems for startup and maintenance

Prefabricated DX cooling pods and manifolds

RDHx and Daedex® fanwall systems via the MAS HVAC merger

High-speed commissioning tools that cut deployment time by up to 50%

The article also highlights DeepCoolAI’s recent Oracle LARC collaboration, enabling 1MW-ready liquid-to-air rack cooling for NVIDIA’s liquid-cooled GPU generations.

Industry Recognition for Speed, Reliability, and Engineering Depth

CIOReview emphasized several defining strengths of DeepCoolAI’s platform, including:

The hybrid load bank innovation, enabling simultaneous liquid and air thermal simulation

Proven ability to accelerate customer timelines, shipping hundreds of load banks ahead of hyperscale GPU-cluster deadlines

With the recent merger announcement along with MAS HVAC, the combined company will operate from its two flagship manufacturing facilities, which together span over 700,000 square feet in Minneapolis.

A global manufacturing model supported by Sanmina’s Fremont facility along with high-volume, multi-site production across the U.S., Mexico, Asia and India.

A multi-decade engineering leadership team with expertise spanning thermal, cooling, power, and data-center systems

The article concludes that DeepCoolAI delivers “the equipment and expertise that make liquid-cooled AI data centers possible,” enabling hyperscalers to scale with confidence at gigawatt levels.

“We are honored to receive CIOReview’s Data Center Cooling Solutions Company of the Year 2025 award,” said Kris Holla, Founder & CEO of DeepCoolAI. “This recognition reflects our relentless focus on solving the real challenges of AI-factory cooling - speed, safety, and reliability at megawatt scale. Our full-stack platform is designed to help hyperscalers deploy next-generation GPU capacity faster than ever before, with the assurance of engineered precision at every step.”

Read the full CIOReview feature: https://www.cioreview.com/deepcoolai



About DeepCoolAI

DeepCoolAI is a One Stop Factory Direct Liquid Cooling for Next Gen AI Factories.

DeepCoolAI, offers a comprehensive range of solutions for liquid cooling, including CDUs, Load Banks, Refill Carts, and supporting products such as RDHx and Fanwalls. We specialize in custom-tailored CDUs, providing bespoke solutions for data centers ranging from 1 megawatt to 6 megawatts. Our plug-and-play Load Banks are designed to streamline the commissioning and startup of AI liquid-cooled data centers. Additionally, our state-of-the-art Refill Carts ensure that your liquid-cooled servers and CDUs remain operational, helping you maximize uptime. Recently, Sanmina and DeepCoolAI entered into a strategic partnership for global manufacturing and supply chain at scale.

Visit www.deepcoolai.com for more information and sales@deepcoolai.com

Media Contact: media@deepcoolai.com

