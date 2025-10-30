Sofema Introduces New Aerodrome Initial Regulatory Training Package with a Free Bonus Course until the End of November

the New Aerodrome Initial Regulatory Training Package

SAS has introduced the Aerodrome Initial Regulatory Training Package.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL) has introduced the Aerodrome Initial Regulatory Training Package , developed to support aerodrome operators, safety personnel, and compliance managers with essential regulatory knowledge in line with EASA Commission Regulation (EU) No. 139/2014.The package combines five online courses that provide a structured foundation in aerodrome regulatory compliance, internal auditing, and operational safety. Participants gain an understanding of EASA and ICAO frameworks while strengthening practical competence across airside operations.Package CoursesEASA Commission Regulation (EU) 139/2014 Airports InitialCovers the European regulatory landscape, the EASA–ICAO relationship, transition measures, and implementation timelines.(Equivalent to 2-day classroom training)EASA Aerodrome Aviation Compliance Management and AuditingPrepares participants to conduct internal audits and assess compliance with EASA and ICAO aerodrome requirements.(Equivalent to 4-day classroom training)Aviation FOD Awareness TrainingAddresses causes, consequences, and prevention strategies associated with Foreign Object Debris and Damage (FOD).(Equivalent to half-day classroom training)EASA Aerodromes – Airside Safety TrainingExplores airside risk management, SMS implementation, and hazard control.(Equivalent to 3-day classroom training) Aerodrome Bird Management – Essentials Overview for Airport Safety & Quality StaffProvides knowledge on effective bird hazard management and related compliance considerations.(Equivalent to 2-day classroom training)Available at no additional cost until the end of November.Special Launch OfferRegular combined course cost: 746 EURPackage price: 430 EURSavings: 120 EURThe bonus Bird Management course remains free for those enrolling before November concludes.Program FocusThe program addresses core regulatory and operational needs, including compliance oversight, safety performance monitoring, and accountable safety culture integration. It combines regulatory study with practical application elements, offering a structured learning path for aerodrome professionals seeking to strengthen their regulatory understanding and support compliant, safe airport environments.Participation & AccessUpon enrollment, all content becomes accessible through the participant’s My Courses portal on Sofema Online.Enrolment is currently open, with the complimentary Bird Management course available to package participants until the end of November.

