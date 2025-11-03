Sofema Online Announces Corporate Freedom Pass Agreement with UAE MRO Organisation

Case Study Highlights How the Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP) Delivers Unprecedented Scalability, Flexibility, and Cost-Savings for Global Aviation Organizations.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL) , a provider of aviation regulatory e-learning, has announced the onboarding of a major Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) organisation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to its Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP) program. The agreement includes a 15-slot CFP subscription, designed to support continuous professional development for an MRO workforce of more than 500 personnel.The UAE-based organisation, approved under both the UAE GCAA CAR 145 and EASA Part 145, required a scalable training framework aligned with dual regulatory requirements. Following a review process, the organisation selected the Corporate Freedom Pass to manage key regulatory and mandatory subjects, including Human Factors (HF), Safety Management Systems (SMS), Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS), and Fuel Tank Safety (FTS).“A 15-slot CFP offers the capacity for more than 4,000 online training days with full enrolment control retained by the organisation,” noted Steve Bentley FRAeS, CEO of Sofema. “This agreement reflects the importance of flexible access to a wide range of regulatory courses and competence-building programs.”Training Requirement: Dual Compliance and Workforce ScaleThe organisation sought a solution that ensured:Alignment with both GCAA CAR 145 and EASA Part 145 standardsSeat-based access for personnel working across multiple shifts and locationsCost-efficiency in managing variable training demandThe option to incorporate organisation-specific procedures and regulatory differencesReal-time oversight and reporting to support Quality Assurance requirementsSelected Solution: Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP)The Corporate Freedom Pass provides annual training slots that may be assigned across an organisation. The CFP15 plan chosen includes an upgrade pathway to CFP30 if required.Key capabilities include:Access to a library of more than 400 EASA, FAA and GCAA-aligned coursesAbility to embed internal procedures and develop dedicated client-specific training modules, including EASA–GCAA differences briefingsLearning Management System features such as activity tracking, completion analytics and central certificate managementExpected BenefitsThe organisation anticipates measurable administrative efficiency, training consistency and compliance oversight, including:Centralised administration and simplified coordinationVisibility of training status and certification across the workforceReduced cost and time impacts when compared with traditional instructor-led formatsSelf-paced learning is suitable for multi-shift and geographically distributed teamsThe agreement was concluded and implemented within a short timeframe, supporting the MRO’s ongoing compliance and professional development objectives.Sofema Online continues to provide regulatory e-learning programs for aviation organisations seeking structured, scalable training solutions aligned with industry requirements.About Sofema Online (SOL)Sofema Online (SOL) delivers EASA-aligned aviation regulatory e-learning and corporate training solutions, offering over 400 courses, packages and program options. SOL is a division of Sofema Aviation Services (SAS)

