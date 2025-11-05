Founder of Chef Deb Coaching Selected as a 2026 RCA 30th Annual Conference and Culinology® Expo Speaker

Chef Deb Oxman Owner/Founder of Chef Deb Coaching

At RCA Chef Deb Oxman Will Share Her Proven Strategies For Success With Culinary Professionals

During my RCA session I will deliver what culinary business owners need most: clarity, strategy, and an action plan. I’m looking forward to being a part of RCA and celebrating 30 years of culinology.” — Chef Deb Oxman Owner/Founder of Chef Deb Coaching

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Deb Coaching , a thriving coaching business that works with established food service, product business owners and CEOs, announces that Founder/CEO, Chef Deb Oxman , was chosen as a 2026 Research Chefs Association (RCA) 30th Annual Conference and Culinology® Expo Speaker. The annual event will take place in Westminster, Colorado, from March 10–12, 2026, and will provide an in-person venue for chefs, food scientists, and other diverse food-industry professionals to learn, network, and collaborate.RCA is a forward-thinking organization whose members benefit from being part of a community of professionals who work toward a common goal: the blending of culinary arts and food science. Now celebrating the 30th anniversary of Culinology, with their March conference: Elevate: Innovation at Altitude, RCA hopes to continue to be the premier source of global and inclusive culinary and technical information for the food industry.During her presentation, Chef Deb will present: Behind the Stove. In this dynamic session, Chef Deb shares her journey and proven strategies for shifting from being “behind the stove” to becoming a confident CEO. Participants will gain practical tools to transition from day-to-day cooking to building, scaling, and leading a thriving culinary enterprise. Through stories, insights, and actionable steps, attendees will learn how to move beyond burnout, delegate effectively, and embrace the mindset of a business leader without losing their culinary passion.“Running a successful culinary business requires more than talent in the kitchen—it demands vision, leadership, and strategy,” says Chef Deb. “During my RCA session I will deliver what culinary business owners need most: clarity, strategy, and a prioritized action plan. I’m looking forward to being a part of RCA and celebrating 30 years of culinology.”###About Chef Deb Oxman:Serial Culinary Business Entrepreneur: Founder/CEO/Lead Coach at Chef Deb Coaching; Founder/Owner of Savor Culinary Services.Chef Deb Oxman founded Savor Culinary Services in 2002, and Chef Deb Coaching in 2014. Today, Savor is an award-winning company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Chef Deb Coaching is a thriving coaching business that works with established food service, product business owners and CEOs across North America and the U.K.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age two that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love.Chef Deb trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy and the Culinary School of Fort Worth. She is a long-time member of IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals). She has owned seven culinary businesses, including a catering company, personal chef businesses, restaurants, and food product companies.As a serial culinary business owner for more than 20 years, Chef Deb has won Chef of the Year, Marketer of the Year, and Website of the Year (USPCA), Best Catering Company (Fort Worth Magazine), participated in major charitable events as a celebrity chef and has been featured in media outlets that include ABC, NBC, CBS, Indulge Magazine, Entrepreneurial Chef, and more.She is the published author of: So You're a Chef Now What? And the co-author of Volume 1 and Volume 2 of Behind Their Brand. Chef Deb served as Founding Board Member for Cuisine for Healing and serves as Advisory Board Member for Tarrant County College’s Hospitality Program.Giving back to the community is one of Chef Deb’s priorities as a business owner. Each year she donates her culinary services and provides free meals and monetary donations to organizations throughout Dallas and Fort Worth, including: Empty Bowls, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Wish with Wings, March of Dimes, Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Tarrant Area Food Bank, and the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.

