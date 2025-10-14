Chef Deb Coaching’s 10th Anniversary SHARPEN Event Announces Guest Speakers

Chef Deb Oxman Owner/Founder of Chef Deb Coaching

January’s Workshop in Fort Worth, Texas is Designed to Build Profitable Culinary Businesses Nationwide

The future of the culinary world is in trouble. This year prioritizing your culinary business is more vital than ever.” — Chef Deb Oxman, Founder/Owner of Chef Deb Coaching

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Deb Coaching , a thriving coaching business that works with established food service, product business owners and CEOs, announces the guest speakers for the 10th Anniversary SHARPEN event : Kelly Lucente, brand positioning expert and Founder of REMARKABILITY, Becca Cooper Leebove, marketing and brand strategist and Founder of Shubu Creative Group, Nichelle Craig, financial strategist and Owner of Teva Bookkeeping Solutions, and Rachael Leventhal Garnett, one of the first globally AI-certified consultants and the founder of EaaS AI.This year’s two-day event, held in Fort Worth, Texas Jan. 15-16, 2026, is: Beyond the Kitchen: Shaping Tomorrow’s Culinary Empire through AI, Innovation and Branding. As the industry's only workshop for established culinary business owners, the guest speakers will share their knowledge and education to help attendees build a profitable business with less stress and more consistent income.Designed for private chefs, caterers, bakers, product developers, food entrepreneurs, restaurant owners, and culinary business owners who “are done playing small,” SHARPEN is created, hosted and coached by serial culinary business entrepreneur, Chef Deb Oxman Owner/Founder of Savor Culinary Services and Chef Deb Coaching, and published author of: So You're a Chef Now What? and co-author of Volume 1 and Volume 2 of Behind Their Brand.“The future of the culinary world is in trouble,” says Chef Deb. “For a decade, SHARPEN has been the only two-day workshop that cuts through the noise and delivers what culinary business owners need most: clarity, strategy, and a prioritized action plan to build a food business around a life they love. This year prioritizing your culinary business is more vital than ever.”The event kicks-off on Jan.14th with a welcome dinner at Paris 7th Restaurant in Fort Worth. Jan. 15th and 16th includes the interactive SHARPEN Workshop- transformation that translates into real results. The event concludes on Jan. 17th with a VIP Coaching Day with Chef Deb for coaching clients.“When we use AI with intention, we can connect with our audiences more authentically and consistently than ever before,” says Cooper Leebove. “I’m excited to speak at SHARPEN to help culinary business owners move beyond the hype and learn how to use AI as a tool for clarity, creativity, and conversion.”Chef Deb Coaching has helped hundreds of culinary entrepreneurs across North America and the U.K. stop spinning, start scaling, and build businesses that work for them. Attendees will walk away from SHARPEN with a strategic, prioritized plan they can act on right away to help them succeed in creating the business and revenue of their dreams.For more information and to register for the early bird special ($395, ends Nov. 30th) visit: https://chefdeb.com/sharpen-2-day-workshop/ ###About Chef Deb Oxman:Serial Culinary Business Entrepreneur: Founder/CEO/Lead Coach at Chef Deb Coaching; Founder/Owner of Savor Culinary Services.Chef Deb Oxman founded Savor Culinary Services in 2002, and Chef Deb Coaching in 2014. Today, Savor is an award-winning company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Chef Deb Coaching is a thriving coaching business that works with established food service, product business owners and CEOs across North America and the U.K.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age two that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love.Chef Deb trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy and the Culinary School of Fort Worth. She is a long-time member of IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals). She has owned seven culinary businesses, including a catering company, personal chef businesses, restaurants, and food product companies.As a serial culinary business owner for more than 20 years, Chef Deb has won Chef of the Year, Marketer of the Year, and Website of the Year (USPCA), Best Catering Company (Fort Worth Magazine), participated in major charitable events as a celebrity chef and has been featured in media outlets that include ABC, NBC, CBS, Indulge Magazine, Entrepreneurial Chef, and more.She is the published author of: So You're a Chef Now What? And the co-author of Volume 1 and Volume 2 of Behind Their Brand. Chef Deb served as Founding Board Member for Cuisine for Healing and serves as Advisory Board Member for Tarrant County College’s Hospitality Program.Giving back to the community is one of Chef Deb’s priorities as a business owner. Each year she donates her culinary services and provides free meals and monetary donations to organizations throughout Dallas and Fort Worth, including: Empty Bowls, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Wish with Wings, March of Dimes, Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Tarrant Area Food Bank, and the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.

