ANTIONETT BECK DOSS SELECTED AS TOP INNOVATOR & ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR IN DNA TESTING

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antionett Beck Doss was recently selected as Top Innovator & Entrepreneur of the Year in DNA Testing 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in healthcare, business development, and leadership, Antionett Beck-Doss has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven entrepreneur, she currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Genetix DNA, LLC, Michigan's ONLY Private Mobile DNA Testing Agency. Through her visionary leadership, she has reimagined what it means to deliver truth, clarity, and empowerment, combining innovation, compassion, and mobility to make genetic testing more accessible, personal, and discreet than ever before.At Mobile Genetix DNA, Antionett leads a cutting-edge, mobile-first DNA testing service that offers more than just swabs and reports; it provides peace of mind when it matters most. Under her leadership, the company specializes in a wide range of services, including paternity testing, infidelity testing, immigration DNA verification, animal DNA testing, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), and BRCA genetic testing. What sets Mobile Genetix DNA apart is its discreet, client-centered approach, bringing the lab directly to clients' homes, offices, or private locations while ensuring 100% confidentiality.Antionett's work is deeply personal and purpose-driven. She founded Mobile Genetix DNA with the belief that truth, though often heavy, should be delivered with care, understanding, and respect. Beyond the science, she takes pride in building bridges, helping families reconnect, providing emotional support during challenging times, and assisting individuals through complex life transitions, such as immigration or health decisions. With a background in healthcare and extensive business experience, she has designed her company to deliver support, empathy, and empowerment alongside accurate results.Her current and previous roles include:• Chief Executive Officer | Mobile Genetix DNA, LLC (Aug 2024–Present)• Founder & CEO | Level Up Financial LLC (Apr 2018–Present)Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, business coaching, strategic planning, healthcare administration, business lending, and public health. Through both of her companies, she has proven herself a visionary who blends compassion with precision, ensuring every client interaction is both professional and personal.Before embarking on her entrepreneurial journey, Antionett earned a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration from Grand Canyon University, where she developed a strong foundation in healthcare systems, organizational management, and business leadership. This educational background strengthened her ability to bridge healthcare and entrepreneurship, allowing her to innovate within industries that directly impact people's lives.Throughout her illustrious career, Antionett Beck Doss has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, Antionett Beck Doss will be considered for the Empowered Woman of the Year award to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC in December 2026 as Top Innovator & Entrepreneur of the Year in DNA Testing.In addition to her successful career, Antionett is a 4x Global Award-Winning Coach, mental health advocate, and proud member of the Forbes BLK community. She is dedicated to uplifting others, empowering future business owners, advocating for mental wellness, and promoting accessibility in healthcare services.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Antionett for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Antionett attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Through her unwavering commitment to truth and empathy, Antionett Beck-Doss continues to prove that how you deliver the truth matters just as much as the truth itself.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest and most prestigious top professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

