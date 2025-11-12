Vanderbilt Financial Group Accelerates Growth, Welcoming Chamberlain Group, Irvine, CA-based $1.2 Billion Team

About

Vanderbilt Financial Group is a mid-sized national independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor platform headquartered in Woodbury, New York, with over 300 advisors located across the United States. Vanderbilt provides its network of advisors with comprehensive operational support, compliance resources, innovative technology, and infrastructure to help them scale their businesses and deliver exceptional client service. The firm is recognized for its distinctive culture, personalized support, and commitment to advisor independence—offering flexibility, innovation, and a relationship-driven approach that sets it apart within the financial services industry.