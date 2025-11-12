Vanderbilt Financial Group Accelerates Growth, Welcoming Chamberlain Group, Irvine, CA-based $1.2 Billion Team
Vanderbilt Financial Group Logo
Chamberlain Group Logo
The affiliation of Chamberlain Group strengthens Vanderbilt’s West Coast presence and exemplifies the Firm’s momentum in attracting experienced, growth-minded advisor teams.
“Chamberlain Group embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and client-first philosophy that define Vanderbilt,” said Joe Trifiletti, President of Vanderbilt Financial Group. “Our growth this year has been remarkable, but what excites us most is the caliber of people choosing to build their future at our Firm.”
With this new addition, Vanderbilt continues to position itself as one of the fastest-growing mid-sized independent broker-dealer and RIA platforms in the industry—empowering advisors with the resources, flexibility, and technology to thrive in an evolving marketplace.
Chamberlain Group Transitions to Vanderbilt
Founded over 40 years ago, Chamberlain Group has established itself as a premier advisory group serving ultra-affluent business owners and families nationwide. Chamberlain Group is widely respected for its expertise in legacy planning, wealth protection, and intergenerational stewardship, with a distinctive approach that integrates both investment management and insurance solutions to deliver comprehensive wealth strategies.
Prior to joining Vanderbilt, Chamberlain operated independently through Spire Wealth and Spire Securities, headquartered in Irvine, California, while serving clients across the United States. Through its new affiliation with Vanderbilt, Chamberlain aims to leverage expanded operational scale, advanced compliance infrastructure, and a broader national platform to accelerate its next phase of growth.
“Vanderbilt is a professional and collaborative organization that is committed to serve independent advisors like Chamberlain Group who specialize in serving the special needs of business owners and high-net-worth clients. We are excited to join forces.” said Michael J. Kiley, Founder & CEO of Chamberlain Group.
Behind the Match: Cross-Search’s Role in the Introduction
Vanderbilt and Chamberlain both extend their sincere appreciation to Jodie Papike and the team at Cross-Search Advisor Placement Services, whose unmatched industry insight and professionalism were instrumental in bringing the two organizations together. Papike’s deep understanding of advisor transitions helped identify the right cultural and strategic fit, facilitated meaningful dialogue, and shepherded the process from initial introduction through successful completion.
“Cross-Search is thrilled to have facilitated the strategic partnership between Chamberlain Group and Vanderbilt Financial Group. This transition represents an ideal alignment of resources, collaboration, and vision, and we are honored to have played a role in bringing the two organizations together. We look forward to seeing Chamberlain Group thrive in this new chapter!" - Jodie Papike, President of Cross Search
About Vanderbilt Financial Group
Vanderbilt Financial Group is a mid-sized national independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor platform headquartered in Woodbury, New York, with over 300 advisors located across the United States. Vanderbilt provides its network of advisors with comprehensive operational support, compliance resources, innovative technology, and infrastructure to help them scale their businesses and deliver exceptional client service.
The firm is recognized for its distinctive culture, personalized support, and commitment to advisor independence—offering flexibility, innovation, and a relationship-driven approach that sets it apart within the financial services industry.
Joe Trifiletti, President
Vanderbilt Financial Group
+1 631-845-5100
info@vanderbiltsecurities.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.