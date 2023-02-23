VANDERBILT FINANCIAL GROUP NAMED AN “INCLUSIVE WORKPLACE"
Vanderbilt Financial Group is proud to announce that it has been recognized as an "Inclusive Workplace" by Best Companies Group & COLOR Magazine.WOODBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Creating an inclusive, diverse, and empowered workplace is the first step to unlocking the potential of every individual and building a strong organization. Our commitment to these principles is what makes our firm truly amazing. We are not checking boxes but living every day to ensure all individuals have a voice in what we do and where we go. This commitment has not only allowed us to attract top talent but enabled us to do impossible things TOGETHER.” said Daniel Antenor Jr., Chief Operating Officer
The “Inclusive Workplace” recognition is based on employee feedback gathered from a thorough and independent survey that gauges employees’ perceptions of workplace inclusion and belonging. Companies are evaluated based on their survey results and only those that earn a high score are eligible for this prestigious recognition.
“Best Companies Group and COLOR Magazine are proud to recognize VANDERBILT FINANCIAL GROUP as an Inclusive Workplace! This recognition is solely based on their employees’ direct and honest feedback. And they have spoken: VANDERBILT FINANCIAL GROUP is truly committed and excelling at creating a workplace environment that makes people feel included as they belong, and as a truly important part of their organization.” said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President at Best Companies Group.
“VANDERBILT FINANCIAL GROUP is ahead of its peers by putting people first. We are proud to celebrate their excellence!“ The Inclusive Workplace recognition is only available to companies that allow Best Companies Group to survey their employees and tabulate their results.
“Our culture is unique; we encourage a creative and entrepreneurial spirit that drives innovation and growth within the team,” said Steve Distante, Chairman & Founder of Vanderbilt Financial Group.
About Vanderbilt Financial Group:
Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. We do this while keeping our advisors front and center, providing a world-class level of service with a “family office” feel. Headquartered in a LEED-certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum building, our commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. As an impact organization, Vanderbilt is dedicated to using our business as a force for good to enhance our community and make an impact as we grow. We are extremely passionate about Impact Investing as it aligns with the core values and mission of our firm. Vanderbilt has become known as “The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm” for our commitment to providing our Financial Advisors and their clients greater access to value-aligned investments.
Vanderbilt Financial Group is the marketing name for Vanderbilt Securities, LLC and its affiliates.
Securities offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC. Registered with MSRB.
Clearing agent: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions
Advisory Services offered through Vanderbilt Advisory Services & Consolidated Portfolio Review. Clearing agents: Fidelity
Clearing & Custody Solutions, Charles Schwab & TD Ameritrade
Supervising Office: 125 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 • 631-845-5100
For additional information on services, disclosures, fees, and conflicts of interest, please visit www.vanderbiltfg.com/disclosures
