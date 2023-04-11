Vanderbilt Financial Group Has Been Named a Top Broker-Dealer for 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanderbilt Financial Group has been named a Top Broker-Dealer for 2023 by the Financial Services Review publication and is featured as the cover article.
Financial Services Review's Top Broker-Dealer list is their annual listing of 10 companies at the forefront of providing Broker-Dealers solutions and impacting the marketplace.
Vanderbilt received this honor because of the hard work of their Advisors, field support, and staff and their commitment to the culture and core values of G.R.I.T.T. (Gratitude, Respect, Innovation, Teamwork, Trustworthiness,) that are the pillars of Vanderbilt, and the reason for their successes now and in the future.
“The core values of GRITT, coupled with purpose, passion, and partnership, enable us to educate our advisors to stay relevant in the market. Whether an advisor is looking for specific ESG or SRI products or traditional solutions, we have the right tools and platforms to ensure a thriving practice for them.” - Joseph Trifiletti, President of Vanderbilt Financial Group
Vanderbilt Financial Group empowers advisors to hone their craft and grow their businesses on their terms. Their passion, energy, and entrepreneurial vision continue to build on their rich legacy of serving independent advisors for over 50 years.
About Vanderbilt Financial Group:
Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. We do this while keeping our advisors front and center, providing a world-class level of service with a “family office” feel. Headquartered in a LEED-certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum building, our commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. As an impact organization, Vanderbilt is dedicated to using our business as a force for good to enhance our community and make an impact as we grow. We are extremely passionate about Impact Investing as it aligns with the core values and mission of our firm. Vanderbilt has become known as “The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm” for our commitment to providing our Financial Advisors and their clients greater access to value-aligned investments.
Vanderbilt Financial Group is the marketing name for Vanderbilt Securities, LLC and its affiliates.
Securities offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC. Registered with MSRB.
Clearing agent: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions
Advisory Services offered through Vanderbilt Advisory Services & Consolidated Portfolio Review. Clearing agents: Fidelity
Clearing & Custody Solutions, Charles Schwab & TD Ameritrade
Supervising Office: 125 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 • 631-845-5100
For additional information on services, disclosures, fees, and conflicts of interest, please visit www.vanderbiltfg.com/disclosures
Vanderbilt Financial Group
+1 631-389-3668
