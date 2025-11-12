PTC Announces Shortlist for PTC’26 Awards Showcasing Global Innovation in the Digital Economy

Celebrating Excellence in Digital Infrastructure on 21 January 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii

Industry leaders and emerging pioneers to be recognized for advancing digital infrastructure and innovation at the awards ceremony in January 2026.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTC today announced the shortlist for the PTC’26 Awards, recognizing exceptional achievements and leadership across the global digital infrastructure and connectivity sectors.The annual PTC Awards honor organizations and individuals driving progress in areas such as network transformation, data centers, satellite technology, subsea networks, and digital investment. The program embodies PTC’s commitment to building collaboration, expanding knowledge-sharing, and supporting sustainable digital growth across the Pacific and around the world.“Each year, the PTC Awards spotlight those redefining the digital landscape across the Pacific and beyond,” said Brian Moon, CEO of PTC. “The 2026 shortlist highlights the remarkable innovation and leadership shaping our industry’s future. We’re honored to recognize these inspiring organizations and individuals.”Entries were reviewed by an independent panel of industry experts and analysts representing a broad cross-section of the digital infrastructure and communications ecosystem. Judges evaluated nominations based on innovation, leadership, sustainability, and overall impact on industry growth and transformation.PTC’26 AWARDS SHORTLIST:Outstanding Support for PTC’s Vision and Mission Award- HOT TELECOM- Kacific Broadband Satellites- Spark New ZealandOutstanding CEO Award- Shalini Lagrutta, CEO, DXN Limited- Nathan Ough, CEO, Voltagrid- Rangu Salgame, CEO, Princeton Digital GroupOutstanding Young Leader Award (Age 35 and Under)- Mariel Garcia, Division Chief, Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, ICP, U.S. Department of State- Alexus Ivan, Manager of Strategic Market Insights, Vertiv- Louis Liu, Sustainability Project Engineer, RehlkoOutstanding Data Center Company Award- Aligned Data Centers- CtrlS Datacenters- EdgeConneXOutstanding Digital Infrastructure Investor Award- AdaniConneX- Elea Data Centers- TelstraOutstanding Innovation Award- Blue Arcus Technologies Inc.- Duos Edge AI and Duos Technologies Group- XYZ RealityOutstanding Network Solutions Provider Award- HFCL Limited- PCCW Global | Console Connect- RETNOutstanding Satellite Company Award- Project Halo / NetVault- SingtelOutstanding Submarine Network Company Award- Liberty Networks- SUBCO- TelinPacific Region Impact Award- K Tower PNG- Telecable- Vodafone Cook IslandsWinners of the PTC’26 Awards will be announced during the Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, held as part of PTC’26, the organization’s 48th Annual Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. For more information or to register for PTC’26, please visit www.ptc.org/ptc26 ABOUT PTC:Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT on a global scale, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and catalyze new business. Visit us at www.ptc.org

