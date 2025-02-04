PTC Announces 2025 Leadership: Board of Governors and Advisory Council Advisors

PTC

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTC , a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT, is pleased to announce the newly elected Executive Committee for its 2025 Board of Governors (BG) and Chair and Vice Chairs for the Advisory Council (AC). These leaders bring expertise and dedication, driving PTC’s mission to unite people who are shaping the future of digital transformation.The Board of Governors (BG), elected by PTC’s membership, provides managerial and fiduciary oversight, ensuring the organization’s strategic growth and continued impact. The Advisory Council (AC), comprised of BG appointees and elected members, offers industry expertise and strategic guidance to further PTC’s initiatives. Together, the BG and AC play a critical role in advancing PTC’s vision and building industry collaboration into the future.“As we continue to unite professionals across the industry sectors, we are deeply grateful for the leadership and dedication of our Board of Governors and Advisory Council,” said Brian Moon, CEO of PTC. “The 2025 officers bring a wealth of expertise and vision to their roles, and their commitment will be instrumental in shaping the future of connectivity and digital transformation across the Pacific and beyond.”2025 PTC Board of Governors Executive Committee• Bill Barney – Chair & PresidentChairman, Asian Century Equity• Paul Abfalter – Vice PresidentChief Strategy & Revenue Officer, Global Cloud Xchange• Paul McCann – Vice PresidentManaging Director, McCann Consulting International Pty Limited• Lynn Smullen – SecretarySVP Communications, Media & IT, Oracle• Brian Tellam – TreasurerPartner, Cornerstone Capital Partners2025 PTC Advisory Council Chair and Vice Chairs• Naaz Bax – ChairSenior Partner & Chief of Staff, Cambridge Management Consulting• Mark Dando – Vice ChairChief Executive Officer, Rabbit and Lion Pty Ltd• Nico Grove – Vice ChairManaging Director & Co-Founder, Kawikani GmbH• Emily Newman – Vice ChairDirector of Marketing, NJFXThe full list of BG and AC members may be found at: https://www.ptc.org/council/leadership/ ABOUT PTC:Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT on a global scale, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and catalyze new business. Visit us at www.ptc.org

