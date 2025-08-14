Global Leaders to Discuss the Future of AI, Energy, and Connectivity at PTC’DC

Join us September 4–5, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTC, a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT, is proud to announce the second annual PTC’DC conference. This event, taking place September 4–5, 2025, in Washington, D.C., will bring together global technology leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore the future of AI, energy, and connectivity. Discussions will focus on transformative advancements shaping infrastructure and global connectivity.The program will spotlight Vint Cerf, Google’s Chief Internet Evangelist and one of the celebrated “fathers of the internet,” in the opening session, “The World in 2030: A Glimpse Into What's Possible.” Cerf will share his views on how AI is poised to revolutionize industries and redefine daily life in transformative ways by the end of the decade.Also on the agenda, Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, will offer insights on how private equity is driving digital transformation, while Keri Gilder, CEO of Colt Technology Services, will share views on what it takes to stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving global landscape. In addition, Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX, and Andy Power, CEO of Digital Realty, will join a panel addressing the global race for AI and energy infrastructure, focusing on how competitive pressures are reshaping the future of energy, data, and connectivity.PTC’DC sessions will also feature leaders from top technology and infrastructure companies, including Digital Realty, Equinix, Google, Lynk Global, Oracle, Nvidia, Telstra International, and Zayo Group.. These experts will expand the conversation by exploring topics such as scaling AI-driven industries, advancing energy infrastructure, and leveraging satellite technology to bridge global connectivity gaps."PTC’DC was created to bring the global technology community together to tackle big challenges and seize new opportunities. With artificial intelligence and energy transforming the digital economy, this event is an unmatched space for collaboration and fresh ideas,” said Brian Moon, CEO of PTC."This is a critical time for technology and digital infrastructure worldwide. PTC’DC brings together forward-thinking leaders to address geopolitical shifts and embrace breakthroughs in AI and energy, paving the way for a more connected and innovative future," added Bill Barney, Chairman, Asian Century Equity and President & Chair, PTC Board of Governors.PTC’DC offers a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with key decision-makers and uncover exclusive insights. With thought-provoking panels, fireside chats, and extensive networking opportunities, the event is set to deliver headline-worthy revelations that will resonate across industries.Registration is open, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative event. Visit https://www.ptc.org/ptcdc/ for details.

