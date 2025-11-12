Maverick Power Becomes Official Manufacturer of Speed-D® Switchboards

Maverick Power now manufactures the Speed-D® switchboard line, delivering trusted performance with faster production and dependable quality.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Power, one of the fastest-growing U.S. manufacturers of custom power-distribution equipment, has officially become the manufacturer for the Speed-D® switchboard line , effective October 15, 2025.This transition follows Schneider Electric’s Product Change Notification #POW250010 , which confirmed that all Speed-Dmanufacturing, documentation, and technical support responsibilities have transferred to Maverick Power.“Maverick Power is proud to continue the Speed-Dlegacy,” said Chad Dodd, Chief Technology Officer of Maverick Power.Seamless Transition for CustomersAs of October 15, all new Speed-Dorders, documentation, and technical support are now managed directly through Maverick Power. Customers are already experiencing:• Uninterrupted product availability for the full Speed-Dline• Accelerated lead times through Maverick’s vertically integrated production model• Dedicated technical support and access to updated documentation at www.speedd@maverickpwr.comAbout the Speed-DLineThe Speed-Dswitchboard family is engineered to deliver exceptional reliability, safety, and serviceability. Speed-Dis a merchandised, ready-to-install switchboard solution designed for service-entrance applications with EUSERC utility metering up to 800 A and 480 V, available in both NEMA 1 indoor and NEMA 3R outdoor construction.A Legacy of Innovation and GrowthMaverick Power serves data centers, industrial facilities, utilities, and healthcare organizations nationwide. The company’s rapid expansion—driven by its focus on quality, speed, and customer-centric innovation—has made it one of America’s most recognized manufacturing success stories.About Maverick PowerMaverick Power is a U.S. manufacturer of custom power-distribution equipment serving mission-critical industries. Founded on the principles of speed to market, engineering agility, and deep customization, Maverick Power delivers high-performance solutions that meet the most demanding standards for reliability, safety, and compliance across data-center, industrial, and utility environments.Learn more at www.maverickpwr.com or contact speedd@maverickpwr.comThe SPEED-D trademark is a registered trademark owned by Schneider Electric and used under license by Maverick Power

