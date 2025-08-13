Maverick Power Ranks No. 16 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 9,272%, This Marks Maverick Power’s First Time on the List

Honored to be #1 in Texas and #16 in the U.S.—a testament to our Mavericks delivering top-tier critical infrastructure. This is just the beginning; we’re only getting started!” — Tom Currier, CEO and President of Maverick Power

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Maverick Power is ranked No. 16 overall, No. 2 in Manufacturing, and No. 1 in Texas on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America . The list offers a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“We are incredibly honored by the recognition of being named the #1 fastest growing company in Texas and the #16 fastest growing company in the United States. This is a true testament to all our Mavericks who make it happen every day, delivering the highest quality critical infrastructure for our customers. At Maverick, it’s not just about the growth—we like to think we are doing it the right way, where each Maverick is valued and feels like they are part of something bigger than themselves. And most exciting... this is just the beginning; we are just getting started!” said Tom Currier, CEO of Maverick Power.This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” said Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. “These businesses didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, Arizona, and the Top 500 will be featured in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.About Maverick PowerFounded in 2020, Maverick Power manufactures custom-engineered power distribution solutions for mission-critical industries, with a strong focus on data centers. Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, Maverick is committed to driving both industry innovation and community growth through job creation and economic investment. Additional facilities in Plano, Garland, and Phoenix expand our manufacturing capabilities, enabling us to deliver speed-to-market, engineering agility, and reliable solutions nationwide.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

