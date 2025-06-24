EY US announces Tom Currier of Maverick Power as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Southwest Award winner

Celebrating the bold leaders shaping the future through the world’s most ground-breaking companies

This recognition validates what we’ve believed from day one – that the power distribution industry was ripe for disruption.” — Tom Currier, CEO and President of Maverick Power

MCKINNEY, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- News ReleasePR Contact:Cooperative Computing, on behalf of Maverick PowerContact Name: Dave ArnoldTel: +1 (972) 567-9051Email: darnold@cooperativecomputing.comCompany:Company: Maverick PowerTel: (972) 499-4040Website: https://maverickpwr.com Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Tom Currier, President & CEO of Maverick Power, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year2025 Southwest Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. For 40 years, EY US has celebrated ambitious entrepreneurs who are transforming industries, impacting communities, and creating long-term value.Currier was selected by an independent panel of judges composed of past award winners, top CEOs, and business luminaries. Judges evaluated candidates based on entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven leadership, commitment to creating long-term value, and remarkable growth and impact.“We founded Maverick Power with a rebellious spirit, determined to challenge the status quo and prove that innovation, speed, and customer-centricity could transform an entire industry. This award isn’t just recognition of our past achievements – it’s fuel for our mission to continue setting new benchmarks for reliability, efficiency, and innovation,” said Tom Currier, President & CEO of Maverick Power.Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, Maverick Power has emerged as a trailblazer in the power distribution space. Under Currier’s leadership, the company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across North Texas and Phoenix, delivering custom-engineered solutions to critical sectors including data centers, healthcare, industrial, and energy infrastructure. Maverick Power’s precision engineering, rapid execution, and customer-first approach have earned it a reputation as one of the most transformative players in the market.As a Southwest award winner, Tom Currier is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year2025 National Awards. National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The overall National winner will then go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2026.Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes a range of visionary leaders, from original founders who launched with grit and drive, to transformational CEOs who have propelled existing organizations through innovation, to multigenerational leaders reinventing legacy models for the future.The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as:• Sheila Mikhail of AskBio• Caryn Seidman Becker and Ken Cornick of CLEAR• James Park of Fitbit• Arthur Blank of The Home Depot• Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC • Reed Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn• Saiju Jeong of Noom• Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company• Jodi Berg of Vitamix• Michael Happe of Winnebago Industries• Eric Yuan of ZoomSponsorsFounded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are made possible with the support of presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa LLC, Marsh USA, and SAP. In the Southwest, regional sponsors include Platinum sponsors BGSF and Haynes and Boone, and Silver sponsors Big Picture, Pierpont Communications, Shane Spillers: Certified EOS Implementer, and The Slate.About Entrepreneur Of The YearFounded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forumin November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition.Visit ey.com/us/eoy for more information.About EYEY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.All in to shape the future with confidence.EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.Learn more at https://maverickpwr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.