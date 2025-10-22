ScioTeq Selected by Lockheed Martin to Provide Advanced Control and Display System for Vertical Lift Aircraft Solutions

ScioTeq logo RDU-4047 8” Rugged Display

Lockheed Martin Chooses ScioTeq’s RDU-4047 to support Airborne Mission Systems Opportunities

The RDU-4047 reflects our commitment to deliver advanced, mission-ready display technologies that enhance pilot performance and operational efficiency. Its not just a display-it’s a force multiplier.” — Robb Gibbs, CEO, ScioTeq

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScioTeq’s RDU-4047 rugged, high performance display unit for flight and mission control has been chosen by Lockheed Martin to be included in the corporation’s vertical lift aircraft Airborne Mission Systems offerings. The integration of this technology will help set the pace in the development and delivery of fully-integrated, open-systems digital cockpit solutions.

This best-in-class display will act like a smart control panel that lets pilots manage critical flight systems from one convenient screen making flight planning and system control faster, more intuitive and less cluttered.

“We’re proud Lockheed Martin has chosen ScioTeq to help shape the future of vertical lift aviation. The RDU-4047 reflects our commitment to delivering advanced, mission-ready display technologies that enhance pilot performance and operational efficiency. With its superior optical performance and RMTS touch screen technology, integrated capabilities and rugged design, the RDU-4047 is not just a display—it’s a force multiplier. This milestone reinforces our role in enabling safer, smarter, and more connected military aviation for years to come” said Rob Gibbs, CEO, ScioTeq.

The ScioTeq RDU-4047 will provide easier access to flight management system (FMS) controls, help initialize the aircraft’s inertial reference system (IRS), manage FMS position sources and sensors, manage flight plans, interface with datalink systems, and enter aircraft performance data. All are important functions for safe and efficient flying. This makes the cockpit more efficient and mission-ready by giving crews an additional device to manage flight tasks, communicate with air traffic control and ground personnel, and adjust the aircraft’s systems—all while keeping the main display focused on flying. It’s a big step toward making aircraft smarter, safer, and easier to operate.

Its active-matrix LCD display module supports real-time display of essential sensor feeds, targeting data, and pilot visuals, ensuring rapid situational awareness and precision decision-making. With its high-resolution screen, low-latency video processing, and robust environmental certifications, the RDU-4047 is a trusted solution for displaying vital video content in both rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft.

“The integration of ScioTeq’s Touchscreen Control Display Unit into Lockheed Martin’s open-systems safety-critical infrastructure supports our vision for next-generation, mission-ready aircraft. ScioTeq’s advanced display technology aligns with our Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) implementation, allowing rapid incorporation of best-in-class capabilities that enhance pilot effectiveness and mission success. Together, we’re helping our customers redefine what’s possible in future vertical lift,” commented Steve Donlin, Lockheed Martin Airborne Mission Systems director.

About ScioTeq LLC

ScioTeq has 40 years’ experience as a developer and manufacturer of high-tech, innovative, life- and mission-critical visualization and computing solutions for the Air Traffic Control, Avionics, and Defense & Security markets. With six locations worldwide, they are a trusted partner in visualization solutions for the most demanding environments. ScioTeq designs video displays, smart displays, mission computers and networked video distribution which are used in the world’s most challenging conditions. Their mission is to provide innovative solutions to end users with mission critical demands.

