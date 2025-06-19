ScioTeq LLC & Moog Inc Sign Agreement Incorporating ScioTeq Groundbreaking Technology into Aircraft Modernization Effort

ScioTeq's Family of Control Display & Management System ScioTeq logo

ScioTeq’s CDMS-3739 advanced multi-function control and display unit for flight and mission control chosen for Moog C-130/L-382G Hercules fleet upgrade program

Extending critical flight management & communication capabilities to a dedicated, intuitive interface, gives crews the tools they need to operate with greater speed, clarity, and confidence.” — Robb Gibbs, CEO, ScioTeq

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScioTeq LLC has been selected for Moog’s new Lockheed Martin Model 382G (L-382G) & C-130 Hercules fleet upgrade solution providing ground breaking technology to modernize the Hercules to a more fully integrated digital flight deck.

ScioTeq recently signed an agreement with Moog Inc, which will incorporate the ScioTeq CDMS-3739 into Moog’s Genesys Avionics Suite™. This suite will be used to enhance and modernize the Hercules fleet to extend the operational life and improve mission effectiveness. The ScioTeq CDU will act like a smart control panel that lets pilots manage critical flight systems from one convenient screen making flight planning and system control faster, more intuitive and less cluttered.

“ScioTeq is excited for this opportunity to work with Moog on such an important effort. Integrating the CDU into this flight deck modernization effort is about more than just technology—it’s about enhancing mission effectiveness and reducing pilot workload. By extending critical flight management and communication capabilities to a dedicated, intuitive interface, we’re giving crews the tools they need to operate with greater speed, clarity, and confidence in any environment.” Rob Gibbs, CEO, ScioTeq.

The ScioTeq CDU will provide easier access to flight management system (FMS) controls, help initialize the aircraft’s inertial reference system (IRS), manage FMS position sources and sensors, manage flight plans, interface with datalink systems, and enter aircraft performance data. All are important functions for safe and efficient flying. The overall result makes the flight deck more efficient and mission-ready by giving crews an additional device to manage flight tasks, communicate with air traffic control and ground personnel, and adjust the aircraft’s systems—all while keeping the main display focused on flying. It’s a big step toward making older aircraft smarter, safer, and easier to operate.

About ScioTeq LLC

ScioTeq has 40 years’ experience as a developer and manufacturer of high-tech, innovative, life- and mission-critical visualization and computing solutions for the Air Traffic Control, Avionics, and Defense & Security markets. With six locations worldwide, they are a trusted partner in visualization solutions for the most demanding environments.

ScioTeq designs video displays, smart displays, mission computers and networked video distribution which are used in the world’s most challenging conditions. Their mission is to provide innovative solutions to end users with mission critical demands.

