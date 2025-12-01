Magebit Secures #1 Global Ranking in Adobe Partner Directory for Commerce Specialization for the Second Year in a Row

Magebit at Meet Magento Florida 2025

Magebit enters its second consecutive year as the #1 globally ranked partner in the official Adobe Solution Partner Directory for the Commerce specialization.

It's an honour to see Magebit listed as #1 Adobe Commerce-specialized agency in the Adobe Solution partner finder globally for 2 years in a row.” — Kristaps Rjabovs

RIGA, RIGA, LATVIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magebit , a Commerce Specialized Adobe Solution Partner, enters its second consecutive year as the #1 globally ranked partner in the official Adobe Solution Partner Directory for the Commerce specialization. This sustained top position is unique, as Magebit is one of the only two Adobe partners to hold the Commerce specialization across all three global regions—Americas, EMEA, and APAC. This reaffirms Magebit's position as the key global partner for high-growth merchants specializing in scaling businesses on the Adobe Commerce (Magento) platform.This #1 ranking in the Adobe Solution Partner Directory is a direct validation from Adobe. According to Adobe, Specialized Partners are those who "demonstrate consistent customer success and have Adobe Certified Experts on staff." Magebit’s ranking is supported by not only over 100 Adobe Commerce-certified experts but also numerous top-level credentials, including 'Adobe Certified Master - Adobe Commerce Architect', the highest-tier certification available. As of today, Magebit employees have gathered a total of 230+ Adobe Commerce certificates, with 173 currently valid certificates held by current employees at Magebit. This is based on a proven track record of successful project deployments, deep technical expertise, and its listed Partner Solution, Magebit's award-winning Venta Rapid Deployment solution (Innovator Award, Meet Magento NYC 2024), the first-ever Hyvä-based Adobe Accredited Rapid Deployment solution. Furthermore, Magebit in the last month alone won 3 awards for customer projects - 2 in New York, United States, and 1 in London, United Kingdom.Maintaining this #1 global position is objective validation of Magebit's consistent execution on the most complex projects. This leadership is demonstrated not only in core Adobe Commerce but also in its modern frontend, as Magebit is among the world's top Hyvä partners, holding the most certifications globally (24 and growing) and recognized as a Hyvä Platinum (highest tier and first ever in the US region) Partner. The ranking confirms Magebit is a reliable, long-term leader for high-stakes e-commerce challenges, reinforcing the team's dedication to solving the specific, complex problems faced by global merchants.About MagebitMagebit is a full-service, Commerce Specialized Adobe Solution Partner (currently listed #1 in the Adobe Commerce-specialized partner list) and an official Shopify Plus Partner. With 150+ digital commerce specialists across 3 continents and 200+ combined platform certifications, the company excels in highly complex projects, from headless PWA and custom B2B to high-performance Hyvä builds. Magebit holds the most Hyvä certifications globally, and its core expertise includes:- Platform Migrations & Replatforming (to Adobe Commerce, Shopify Plus, or others)- Complex Integrations (ERP, PIM, CRM, 3PL, Custom Middleware)- Performance Optimization for Scale (Headless, Hyvä, PWA Studio, Cloud Infrastructure)- B2B & International Expansion- Custom AI Development for CommerceTrusted by market leaders like Dunkin', Hydro Flask, Osprey, Henry Schein (US Fortune 500), and Volkswagen (#11 in Global Fortune 500 and #1 in EU Fortune 500), Magebit transforms complex technical challenges into measurable revenue growth.Validate the ranking directly at the Adobe Solution Partner Directory. Learn more about Magebit's global recognition as a top Adobe Commerce partner by visiting World’s Leading Magento Agency - Magebit.

