Magebit, #1 Adobe Commerce Partner Globally, Wins Prestigious Judges' Selection Award at Hive Excellence Awards

Magebit wins e-Commerce excellence award

Magebit has been honored with the prestigious Judges' Selection Award at the Hive Excellence Awards.

Magebit was proud to be recognized in two categories: 🏆 E-Commerce Excellence Award - Winner with Dunkin.co.uk 🏅 Best Site Conversion Improvement - Nominee with Joma Jewellery / Katie Loxton” — Kristaps Rjabovs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magebit, a Commerce Specialized Adobe Solution Partner (currently listed #1 in Adobe’s global partner finder) and official Shopify Plus Partner, has been honored with the prestigious Judges' Selection Award at the Hive Excellence Awards. This recognition, presented for the complex DUNKIN' UK Adobe Commerce project, highlights Magebit's position as a key global partner for high-growth DTC and B2B merchants, specializing in scaling businesses on the Adobe Commerce (Magento) platform.The exclusive awards ceremony, co-hosted by Mollie, a leading European financial technology group, and Hyvä, the high-performance Magento 2 frontend technology, brought together the "best of the best" in the Adobe Commerce ecosystem. Held at 8 Bishopsgate, London, on October 16, the event featured the Judges' Selection, a special honor created by an expert panel of industry superstars Ksenia Zvereva, John Hughes, Katy Wilson, and Ollie Hunt to recognize entries that "really stood out" and "needed to be recognized" for their exceptional innovation and quality.Magebit's award for the DUNKIN' UK platform, a complex build leveraging a Hyvä frontend, demonstrates its proven ability to deliver for high-volume brands. This win serves as a direct validation of Magebit’s strategic focus on solving the specific, complex technical challenges faced by global merchants operating at scale.About MagebitMagebit is a Commerce Specialized Adobe Solution Partner (currently listed #1 in Adobe Commerce-specialized partner list globally) and an official Shopify Plus Partner, recognized globally for scaling high-volume DTC and B2B brands generating over €/$20M revenue. With 150+ experts across 3 continents and 130+ combined platform certifications, Magebit delivers complex eCommerce solutions. Core expertise includes:- Platform Migrations & Replatforming (to Adobe Commerce, Shopify Plus, or others)- Complex Integrations (ERP, PIM, CRM, 3PL, Custom Middleware)- Performance Optimization for Scale (Headless, Hyvä, PWA Studio, Cloud Infrastructure)- B2B & International Expansion- Custom AI Development for CommerceTrusted by market leaders like Dunkin', Hydro Flask, Osprey, Henry Schein (US Fortune 500), and Volkswagen (#11 in Global Fortune 500 and #1 in EU Fortune 500), Magebit delivers measurable revenue growth by solving complex technical challenges.Discover more about Magebit's global recognition as a top Adobe Commerce partner by visiting World’s Leading Magento Agency - Magebit . More about Magebit’s eCommerce development services is available at the eCommerce Development page.

