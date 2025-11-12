Magebit Wins Prestigious ‘Innovator’ and ‘World Traveler’ Awards at Meet Magento NYC 2025 Ecommerce Excellence Awards

Kristaps Rjabovs and Nigel Leadbitter from Magebit with two awards in Meet Magento NYC 2025

Magebit, a Commerce Specialized Adobe Solution Partner in the US, has won two of the most prestigious Ecommerce Excellence Awards at Meet Magento NYC 2025.

Grateful to see Magebit consistently recognized on the main stage - 2 innovator awards in a row (first Venta and then Ace Hardware), and a world traveler award for Hydro Flask.” — Arturs Kruze

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magebit , a Commerce Specialized Adobe Solution Partner, has won two of the most prestigious Ecommerce Excellence Awards at Meet Magento NYC 2025 : the Innovator Award for its Aubuchon Hardware “Color Configurator" tool and the "World Traveler" Award for Hydro Flask.The two victories were secured from a total of six nominations for Magebit. The awards were presented at Meet Magento NYC 2025, where Magebit’s industry leadership was also demonstrated as a Gold Sponsor. Magebit's Senior DevOps Engineer, Raimonds Vizulis, was a featured speaker, presenting on the topic, "Why Your Next Competitive Edge is AI-Powered Teams."The event, which ran from October 27-28 at Civic Hall, is "the most renowned Magento and Adobe Commerce conference" that brings together over 500 attendees, including industry leaders, technology partners, and top developers. This success continues a pattern of excellence for Magebit, as this is the second consecutive year the company has won the Innovator Award, following its 2024 win for the Venta Rapid Deployment solution.The 2025 awards highlight Magebit's dual strengths in deep technical innovation and high-level global strategy:* The Innovator Award recognized the technically complex Benjamin Moore Paint Builder developed for Aubuchon Hardware, America's oldest family-owned hardware store chain (now part of Ace Hardware). The "Mix Your Color Online" tool provides seamless paint discovery, allowing customers to test shades at home and helping to reduce returns.* The "World Traveler" Award was won for Hydro Flask, a leading global drinkware brand owned by Helen of Troy. This award recognized the Hyvä-based project that successfully launched a unified e-commerce experience for 15+ global markets, confirming Magebit's expertise in scaling enterprise-level brands.This consistent, year-over-year recognition at Meet Magento NYC reinforces Magebit's leadership position. These awards serve as a powerful third-party validation of the company's continuous commitment to innovation, team execution, and its ability to deliver exceptional, high-stakes e-commerce solutions for global brands.About MagebitMagebit is a full-service digital commerce agency highly recognized and praised in the US and globally, #1-ranked Adobe Commerce Partner globally, official Shopify Plus Partner, and Hyvä Platinum Partner with 40+ Hyvä certified developers.Recognized globally for scaling high-volume brands, Magebit has 150+ specialists across 3 continents. The company excels in complex projects and created the award-winning Venta Rapid Deployment solution (Innovator Award, Meet Magento NYC 2024). This expertise is driven by dedicated in-house growth (SEO, AI), infrastructure, and security teams, plus developers recognized as industry leaders and core code contributors. Core expertise includes:* Platform Migrations & Replatforming (to Adobe Commerce, Shopify Plus, or others)* Complex Integrations (ERP, PIM, CRM, 3PL, Custom Middleware)* Performance Optimization for Scale (Headless, Hyvä, PWA Studio, Cloud Infrastructure)* B2B & International Expansion* Custom AI Development for CommerceTrusted by market leaders like Dunkin', Hydro Flask, Osprey, Ace Hardware, Henry Schein (US Fortune 500), Stellantis, and Volkswagen (#11 in Global Fortune 500 and #1 in EU Fortune 500), Magebit transforms complex technical challenges into measurable revenue growth.Learn more about Magebit's award-winning work by visiting the Aubuchon Hardware and Hydro Flask case studies

