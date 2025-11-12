The London Tea Room Set to Reopen December 6 Redefines 'Community' in St. Louis

A quiet moment before the bustle — a blue teapot and fine china await guests at The London Tea Room’s new Union Boulevard location. Beginning December 6, visitors can enjoy classic afternoon tea service in a space designed for connection, comfort, and com Afternoon tea returns to St. Louis in grand fashion. From buttery scones and house-made pastries to elegant tea sandwiches, The London Tea Room’s new home blends timeless British tradition with modern warmth.

Beloved family business reopens December 6 with a renewed focus on connection, creativity, and celebration

We want guests to walk in and feel wowed,” said Richardson. “Everything people loved about The London Tea Room is coming roaring back to life only better than ever.” — Joshua Richardson

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Tea Room , one of St. Louis’s most beloved destinations for tea and conversation, will officially reopen its doors on December 6, 2025, at its new home on Union Boulevard. Now entering its third generation of family ownership, the Tea Room is redefining what it means to gather and transforming from a café into a community space devoted to connection, creativity, and the art of slowing down.It’s a place where people can pause, drink great tea, savor beautiful things, and feel like time finally stopped trying to rush them.“We’ve always been more than a place to eat,” said Joshua Richardson, co-owner and grandson of founders Pat and Alan Richardson. “This new chapter is about giving people a space that feels both special and completely comfortable — a place where memories are made and celebrated.”Grand Opening Celebration — December 6, 2025The London Tea Room’s grand reopening will take place on Saturday, December 6, with both reservable dining service and walk-in activities throughout the day.Guests can book tables for full tea service in the main dining room and visit the adjoining Community Space for scones and to-go cups of tea, available for purchase. Two local vendors will join the festivities: Rudy’s Flower Truck will host a bouquet table in the morning.- In the afternoon, Courtney Ethridge, a calligrapher will personalize glass teacups as keepsakes for guests.“We want guests to walk in and feel wowed,” said Richardson. “Everything people loved about The London Tea Room is coming roaring back to life only better than ever.”Ongoing Programming: Experiences You Can’t Find Anywhere ElseOver the years, The London Tea Room has been known for its imaginative events, including Hobbit Tea, Peter Rabbit Tea, Father Christmas, tea blending workshops, and even murder mystery teas. Those experiences will soon return and expand, with the team exploring new collaborations and pop-up partnerships to bring one-of-a-kind gatherings to St. Louis.The Community Space will also be available for private bookings, such as wedding showers, business lunches, and intimate gatherings.“It’s a place to celebrate personal moments in an unforgettable setting,” said Richardson. “Our goal is to create experiences that feel straight off a Pinterest board, British-inspired, a bit extravagant, and completely unique to St. Louis.”Private Events, ReimaginedThe tea room’s private event suite is designed to make hosting elegant and effortless. Guests can expect full support from setup to service, with customizable options to ensure every occasion runs seamlessly.“I’ve hosted events before, and they can be a pain,” said Richardson. “We want to make life easier for our guests and hosts so they can focus on the fun. I want people to remember how beautiful the space was, how fun the experience felt, and how smoothly everything went.”The team also plans to open the venue to local vendors who wish to host their own ticketed experiences, expanding the range of creative events available to St. Louis audiences.A Tradition Carried ForwardFrom its first scone served downtown nearly twenty years ago to its new home beside Forest Park, The London Tea Room remains a symbol of warmth, beauty, and belonging in St. Louis. Guided by a philosophy of attainable luxury and customer obsession, the family’s mission endures: to make every moment extraordinary — whether shared at a table or taken home in a tin of tea.About The London Tea RoomFounded by the Richardson family in 2007, The London Tea Room is a third-generation, family-owned café and boutique blending British tradition with Midwestern warmth. Its new Union Boulevard location features full afternoon tea service, retail offerings of more than 50 loose-leaf teas and home goods, and a dedicated community event space for gatherings of all kinds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.