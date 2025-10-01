The London Tea Room Announces Reopening in St Louis Led by Third Generation of Family Owners

Nathan and Joshua Richardson are continuing the legacy of The London Tea Room. A colorful display of teas, spices, and gift sets inside The London Tea Room, showcasing their wide selection of blends.

The London Tea Room is reopening in a new location on Union Boulevard, led by the third generation of the Richardson family.

Tea is best enjoyed in the company of others. . .We can't wait to welcome new and old friends alike to rejoin us to build on our heritage in this next chapter.” — Joshua Richardson

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Tea Room , a long-standing destination for British tea culture in St. Louis, has announced plans to reopen in a new location on Union Boulevard. The move marks a new chapter for the family-owned business, now operated by the third generation of the Richardson family.Pat and Alan Richardson, who emigrated from England more than 17 years ago, opened The London Tea Room in 2007 after recognizing a local demand for authentic British tea service. What began as a small offering soon grew into a fixture of the city’s dining and cultural scene, drawing visitors for its traditional teas and welcoming atmosphere.Today, their grandsons Nathan and Joshua Richardson are continuing the tradition. The new location will feature tea services including Afternoon Tea, High Tea, and Cream Tea, along with seasonal menu offerings. Guests will also find an expanded retail section offering loose-leaf teas from The London Tea Merchant and gift items including the London Lights candle line.“We grew up around the tea room,” said Nathan Richardson. “It has always been more than a business. Reopening in this new location allows us to carry forward our family’s traditions while shaping the future of The London Tea Room.”“Tea is best enjoyed in the company of others,” added Joshua Richardson. “We look forward to welcoming both returning guests and new visitors to continue building on the legacy started by our grandparents.”The new Union Boulevard location will officially open later this year at 255 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108. Learn more at thelondontearoom.com About The London Tea RoomFounded by Pat and Alan Richardson in 2007, The London Tea Room has been serving authentic British tea service to the St. Louis community for nearly two decades. Now led by the third generation of the Richardson family, the tea room continues to highlight British traditions while expanding into new offerings for today’s guests.

