STL Fertility Earns REI Protect Seal of Approval

STL Fertility earns the REI Protect Seal of Approval for 2025–2026, recognizing excellence in reproductive endocrinology and infertility care.

Only Fertility Clinic in Missouri to Receive National Recognition for Safety and Excellence

With the REI Protect Seal, our patients can feel confident that their care is grounded in safety, science, and compassion.” — Dr. Molina Dayal

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STL Fertility is proud to announce it has been awarded the prestigious REI Protect Seal of Approval , becoming the only fertility clinic in Missouri to receive this national designation. This recognition affirms STL Fertility’s unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, patient safety, and compassionate, patient-centered care in reproductive endocrinology.The REI Protect Seal of Approval is awarded to fertility practices that meet the highest standards in IVF lab safety, clinical protocols, and ethical care. It reflects a practice’s dedication to protecting patients and their future families through rigorous quality assurance and innovation.“This seal isn’t just a badge, it’s a promise,” said Dr. Maureen Schulte, reproductive endocrinologist at STL Fertility. “It represents our commitment to delivering the safest, most effective fertility care possible, while supporting our patients with empathy and expertise at every step of their journey.”A Commitment to Excellence in Every DetailSTL Fertility’s recognition by REI Protect reflects the clinic’s investment in both advanced technology and personalized care. Key differentiators include:· Double-board certified, fellowship-trained physicians· 100% physician-owned, all-female team· CAP & CLIA certified IVF laboratory· IMT Matcher™ Technology for secure, barcode-based specimen tracking· Success rates that exceed regional and national benchmarks, validated by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART)Supporting Patients Through Every Step of the JourneySTL Fertility’s mission is to champion all patients in their pursuit of parenthood. The clinic is known for its heart-driven approach, offering not only cutting-edge fertility treatment but also emotional support and guidance tailored to each individuals journey.“Whether you’re just beginning or continuing your fertility journey, you deserve peace of mind,” said Dr. Molina Dayal. “With the REI Protect Seal, our patients can feel confident that their care is grounded in safety, science, and compassion.”About STL FertilitySTL Fertility is a leading fertility clinic based in St. Louis, Missouri, offering a full range of reproductive services including IVF, IUI, egg freezing, and fertility preservation. The clinic is known for its personalized approach, high success rates, and commitment to empowering patients with knowledge and support.

