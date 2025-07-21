Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,921 in the last 365 days.

STL Fertility Earns REI Protect Seal of Approval

StL Fertility logo featuring the words 'StL Fertility' in white on a dark blue background. The 'L' forms part of an abstract St. Louis Gateway Arch in teal, with a yellow circle beneath the arch.

STL Fertility main logo

Circular badge with a blue border and cream background displaying the text “REI Protect” at the top. A gold shield with a blue DNA helix is centered in the middle. At the bottom, a blue ribbon reads “Seal of Approval,” with “2025–2026” written below the b

StL Fertility earns the REI Protect Seal of Approval for 2025–2026, recognizing excellence in reproductive endocrinology and infertility care.

Only Fertility Clinic in Missouri to Receive National Recognition for Safety and Excellence

With the REI Protect Seal, our patients can feel confident that their care is grounded in safety, science, and compassion.”
— Dr. Molina Dayal
SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STL Fertility is proud to announce it has been awarded the prestigious REI Protect Seal of Approval, becoming the only fertility clinic in Missouri to receive this national designation. This recognition affirms STL Fertility’s unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, patient safety, and compassionate, patient-centered care in reproductive endocrinology.

The REI Protect Seal of Approval is awarded to fertility practices that meet the highest standards in IVF lab safety, clinical protocols, and ethical care. It reflects a practice’s dedication to protecting patients and their future families through rigorous quality assurance and innovation.

“This seal isn’t just a badge, it’s a promise,” said Dr. Maureen Schulte, reproductive endocrinologist at STL Fertility. “It represents our commitment to delivering the safest, most effective fertility care possible, while supporting our patients with empathy and expertise at every step of their journey.”

A Commitment to Excellence in Every Detail

STL Fertility’s recognition by REI Protect reflects the clinic’s investment in both advanced technology and personalized care. Key differentiators include:

· Double-board certified, fellowship-trained physicians
· 100% physician-owned, all-female team
· CAP & CLIA certified IVF laboratory
· IMT Matcher™ Technology for secure, barcode-based specimen tracking
· Success rates that exceed regional and national benchmarks, validated by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART)

Supporting Patients Through Every Step of the Journey

STL Fertility’s mission is to champion all patients in their pursuit of parenthood. The clinic is known for its heart-driven approach, offering not only cutting-edge fertility treatment but also emotional support and guidance tailored to each individuals journey.

“Whether you’re just beginning or continuing your fertility journey, you deserve peace of mind,” said Dr. Molina Dayal. “With the REI Protect Seal, our patients can feel confident that their care is grounded in safety, science, and compassion.”

About STL Fertility

STL Fertility is a leading fertility clinic based in St. Louis, Missouri, offering a full range of reproductive services including IVF, IUI, egg freezing, and fertility preservation. The clinic is known for its personalized approach, high success rates, and commitment to empowering patients with knowledge and support.

Beth Nguyen
STL Fertility
beth.nguyen@stlfertility.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

STL Fertility Earns REI Protect Seal of Approval

Distribution channels: Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more