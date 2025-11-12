Prosciutto di Carpegna DOP Brings Charcuterie Tradition to the Thanksgiving Table

The European taste of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO refreshes the traditional Thanksgiving menu with gourmet ideas that complement the most iconic dishes

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turkey with stuffing, gravy or cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie are the sacred dishes of every fourth Thursday in November. Yet today, this festive table welcomes new influences and flavors from across the ocean—such as the refined taste of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO.This masterpiece of European charcuterie has found a place of honor in American kitchens and homes, bringing not only the sweetness of its flavor, the tenderness of its slices, and its aromatic fragrance. With a thousand-year legacy of certified tradition and quality, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO beautifully complements the spirit of Thanksgiving-where time-honored traditions, care and togetherness are celebrated around the table. Produced for over 600 years in the heart of central Italy, in a pristine area between the sea and the mountains, Carpegna PDO Prosciutto is the result of artisanal craftsmanship and a slow aging process that takes place exclusively in the Carpegna area.Alongside the symbolic Thanksgiving recipes come gourmet creations with an international flair—designed to delight American families’ palates. It’s a fusion-style menu where traditions meet fine European ingredients. Think chicken Marsala enhanced with Carpegna PDO Prosciutto, or chicken breast wrapped in this dry-cured European delicacy and filled with goat cheese and figs. With just a handful of ingredients and about 30 minutes in the oven, this dish adds a refined and authentic touch to a table that, on this special day, celebrates the joy of togetherness and quality cuisine.“Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is a symbol of our regional identity and artisanal mastery, which we have proudly preserved for centuries. Bringing it today to American tables, on the most cherished occasion of their tradition, means celebrating the meeting of different cultures and the shared pleasure of being together through the universal language of quality food,” said Marco Pulici, Vice President of the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna DOP.“Through the project ‘The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO’, co-funded by the European Union, we are increasingly working to engage with the U.S. market, to share the history, authentic taste, and PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) quality of our dry-cured ham. That’s why Thanksgiving represents a special opportunity for us to win the hearts and preferences of Americans,” Pulici concluded.Further initiatives throughout the year in support of THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO project can be found on the project's official website www.gemham.eu and Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

