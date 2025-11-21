Celebrating the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World, down under

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of Italian World Cuisine Week (22-29 November), Australians are invited to experience the authentic taste and heritage of one of Europe’s most cherished culinary treasures — Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO. This global celebration highlights Italy’s rich food culture and the artistry behind its world-renowned regional specialties, bringing to life the passion, craftsmanship, and tradition that define the regions gastronomy.Produced exclusively in the Marche region of Europe, Prosciutto di Carpegna carries the prestigious Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status, guaranteeing every slice is crafted according to centuries-old methods and using only locally sourced pork. With its delicate aroma, sweet yet complex flavour, and silky texture, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO embodies the excellence of Italian charcuterie.Each prosciutto is aged for 20 months in the pristine climate of Carpegna, where mountain air meets sea breezes to create a perfect natural curing environment. This unique maturation process results in a prosciutto that is both distinctive and versatile — ideal for antipasto platters, premium culinary creations, or enjoyed simply on its own.With roots dating back to the 15th century, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO has long been a symbol of food enthusiasts’ craftsmanship. Its arrival in Australia marks an exciting opportunity for food lovers to connect with the country’s deep culinary traditions during Italian World Cuisine Week — a time dedicated to celebrating the values of authenticity, quality, and cultural exchange that this cuisine represents worldwide.As Australians increasingly seek out products with true provenance and craftsmanship, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO offers more than just exquisite flavour — it is a slice of history, a celebration of quality, and a taste of heritage that has endured for generations.Now available in select premium retailers and specialty stores, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO invites Australians to savour a genuine taste of Italy’s culinary legacy. The EU Gem Ham campaign is co-financed by the European Union and promotes the use of PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) symbols on food products, guaranteeing authenticity, quality, and artisanal excellence.The Week Of Italian Cuisine In The World is celebrated all over the world and now in its 10th year.For more information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO and to download the free cookbook, visit www.gemham.eu or follow @consorzio_carpegna on Instagram.

