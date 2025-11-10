PERKINS AMERICAN FOOD CO EXPANDS TEXAS FOOTPRINT WITH MULTI-UNIT FRANCHISE DEAL

Raj DFW LLC opening three new restaurants in greater Dallas area

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perkins American Food Co ., a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its classic, all-day breakfast and iconic bakery, continues its strong growth momentum in Texas, opening in fall of 2026. The brand has announced plans for new locations across the greater Dallas area through a multi-unit franchise agreement with Raj DFW LLC, led by business partners Bansari Patel, Chetana Patel, and Naren Patel.“Our team is excited to be part of the Perkins evolution and we’re looking forward to becoming part of this community and sharing the comfort and care that make Perkins so special,” said Naren Patel, Franchise Owner of Perkins American Food Co. “We chose to invest in Perkins because of its strong heritage, loyal guest base, and commitment to great food and genuine hospitality.”Naren Patel, currently a landlord for a Perkins restaurant in Kansas, was inspired by his connection to the brand to pursue a franchise partnership. A seasoned hotelier with prior restaurant ownership experience in Chicago, he brings operational insight and hospitality expertise to the venture. Bansari Patel, an established restaurateur and owner of an Indian restaurant in Dallas, contributes valuable local market knowledge and hands-on restaurant management experience.Chetana Patel, a pharmacist and business owner with multiple pharmacies in the Dallas metro area, adds a fresh, community-focused perspective to the partnership.Raj DFW LLC recently signed a three-unit agreement featuring the latest Perkins restaurant prototype, a reimagined concept that blends the nostalgia of the brand’s rich history with a fresh, contemporary approach, which is reflected in both design and menu. The Perkins revamped menu speaks to the tastes of today’s guests. The offerings focus on American classics that guests know and love, while also modernizing these dishes to align with current cravings.“We are thrilled to partner with Bansari, Chetana, and Naren to grow Perkins in Texas," said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company to Perkins American Food Co. "Their business acumen and operational experience makes them ideal multi-unit franchise partners to develop the Perkins Griddle & Go concept in Dallas.For more information on Perkins American Food Co., including franchising opportunities, visit https://perkinsfranchising.com/ About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator alongwith innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave.Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

