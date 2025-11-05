Surcheros® Brings Bold Flavors and Southern Hospitality to Midland, GA

Mark Your Calendars: Grand Opening on November 13th Will Offer Free Burritos for a Year to the First 100 Guests*

MIDLAND, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surcheros® , a community favorite known for freshly-made Tex-Mex and genuine Southern hospitality, is opening its newest location in Midland, Georgia. Local franchise owners Dell Fort and David Harris are thrilled to bring the popular restaurant to the community, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for Thursday, November 13th.The new Surcheros, located at 6516 Kitten Lake Drive, Suite E6, will kick off its celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. To welcome the Midland community, Surcheros is offering a major grand opening giveaway: The first 100 guests who make a purchase and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app will receive free burritos for a year*.“We are incredibly excited to open Surcheros right here in Midland,” said David Harris, Managing Partner of Surcheros Midland. “Surcheros is all about providing fresh, made-to-order meals and a friendly, welcoming experience, and we know that will quickly resonate with our neighbors. We can’t wait to open our doors and share our unique flavors with everyone.”The new location features all the fan favorites including freshly-made tacos, bowls, grilled burritos, and quesadillas with a choice of premium meats or vegetables. The menu also includes a selection of more than 25 toppings and a variety of signature sauces. Kids can enjoy the Lil’ Ones menu, and guests can also order salads, burrito bowls, and more.The Midland restaurant is 2800 square feet and includes both indoor and outdoor seating. Guests can dine in, order for quick pickup, or utilize third-party delivery services through DoorDash and Uber Eats. Surcheros Midland also offers catering services for groups of 10 or more, perfect for team lunches, family gatherings, or any special occasion. The restaurant will open daily from 10:30 am - 9 pm.Guests can take advantage of special offers during the Midland grand opening by downloading the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, plus they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.For more information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow us on social media at @Surcheros.*Offer valid for the first 100 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt through the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit. To qualify for the giveaway, participants must be a minimum of 16 years old.About SurcherosSurcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’ Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Surcheros is pleased to serve guests throughout the southeast and looks forward to continued expansion.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising.

