European Life Settlement Association Announces New Executive Committee Members for 2026

The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA), has today announced changes to the composition of the association’s Executive Committee for 2026

We are all looking forward to their contributions as we look to build on the work that we have done in the past few years and continue ELSA’s strategic objectives” — Chris Wells, Executive Director

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA), the leading European industry group promoting and supporting the life settlement industry, has today announced changes to the composition of the association’s Executive Committee for the 2026 calendar year following their Annual General Meeting.

Leaving the Executive Committee at the end of 2025 are Bill Corry, General Partner at Corry Capital Advisors and Philip Siller, Co-CEO & Executive Chair of BroadRiver Asset Management.

“ELSA and I would like to thank Bill and Philip for their time, efforts, engagement and insights during their terms as members of the Executive Committee,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director at ELSA. "Thanks to their guidance, ELSA has expanded its membership and strengthened its industry influence, positioning the association well for future growth."

Joining the Executive Committee in January are Brandon Marz, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at LifeRoc Capital and Maurizio Pellegrini, Manager, ILS Funds, Azimut Investments. They will both serve three-year terms.

“I’m delighted to welcome Brandon and Maurizio to ELSA’s Executive Committee,” said Wells. “I, the Executive Committee, and the broader membership of the organisation are all looking forward to their contributions as we look to build on the work that we have done in the past few years and continue ELSA’s strategic objectives.”

“I am excited to be appointed to the Executive Committee of ELSA. LifeRoc has long been a supporter of the organisation, and I look forward to playing a deeper role in helping ELSA achieve its goals,” said Marz.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the Executive Committee at ELSA. The organisation has implemented several new initiatives in recent years and is making a difference in terms of providing education about life settlements to investors. I am eager to support these efforts,” said Pellegrini.

Brian Casey, Partner at Troutman Pepper Locke, has been elected to serve for a fresh three-year term; his current term expires at the end of the year.

“Having been a part of the leadership group in recent years, I’ve seen first-hand how engaged the members are in respect of advancing ELSA’s aims. I’m pleased to be able to continue that work and support ELSA for another three years,” added Casey.

Effective 1st January 2026, ELSA’s Executive Committee will be comprised of:

Brian Casey, Troutman Pepper Locke

Chris Conway, ISC Services

Brandon Marz, LifeRoc Capital

Ryan McTernan, Fifth Season Investments

Adam Meltzer, Apex Capital Partners

Maurizio Pellegrini, Azimut Investments

Hanna Persson, Ress Capital

Jule Rousseau, ArentFox Schiff

Cory Zass, Actuarial Risk Management

The new members were elected at ELSA’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Zurich on 15th September , after its recent Secondary Life Markets Conference. ELSA will announce the new Officers of the association in January 2026.

The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA) was founded in 2009 to set standards for participants in the European life settlement industry. ELSA represents institutional investors, life settlement asset managers, and service providers in the life settlement market both in Europe and around the world, promoting transparency by providing accurate, authoritative information to investors, regulators, and the media. For more information visit www.elsa-sls.org.

