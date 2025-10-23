Magebit, Shopify Plus Partner, Co-Hosts Official Shopify Event, Showcasing Expertise for Scaling $20M+ Global Brands

Magebit and Shopify with leading merchants in Baltics

Magebit (Shopify Plus/Adobe Commerce Partner) co-hosts official Shopify event, proving expertise scaling global $20M+ DTC & B2B brands.

Shopify’s first Riga event was made possible by our awesome partner Magebit. Thrilled to meet the companies powering the Baltics' growth momentum.” — Fiona Kutay, Senior Account Executive, Shopify

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magebit , a Commerce Specialized Adobe Solution Partner and official Shopify Plus Partner, demonstrated its deep platform expertise by co-hosting Shopify’s first official eCommerce networking event in Latvia. This highlights Magebit's position as a key global partner for high-growth DTC and B2B merchants generating €/$20M+ in revenue, specializing in scaling businesses on both Shopify Plus and Adobe Commerce (Magento) platforms. Magebit leverages its 130+ combined Shopify & Adobe certifications to solve complex challenges for this specific market segment.The exclusive "Shopify eCommerce Dinner," held in early October, brought together senior leaders from scaled Baltic eCommerce businesses like Printful, Rimi, MADARA Cosmetics, and Samsung Baltic with Shopify's EMEA leadership team, including Fiona Kutay and Christopher John Schmidt (senior account executives) and Alex Kleine-Börger (senior solutions engineer). Discussions centered on advanced strategies for international expansion, AI in high-volume commerce, and leveraging enterprise platform features for DTC and B2B – core competencies Magebit provides to its global client base.The evening focused on networking, practical updates from Shopify and Magebit, AI’s role in commerce, and new options available for Latvian and Baltic merchants. Shopify representatives Fiona Kutay and Christopher John Schmidt (senior account executives) and Alex Kleine-Börger (senior solutions engineer) were in attendance to connect directly with the business leaders. From Magebit, there were co-founders Arturs Kruze and Kristaps Rjabovs.Shopify's team publicly recognized Magebit's role and the market's potential. Christopher John Schmidt noted the event showcased "the incredible energy around digital commerce," while Fiona Kutay emphasized it was "made possible with the support of our awesome partner Magebit," reflecting the close collaboration required for complex Shopify Plus implementations and migrations.Magebit's role extends beyond event co-hosting; it signifies their proven ability to execute sophisticated projects for ambitious brands. "Being chosen by Shopify to co-launch their official presence here reflects the trust we've built handling complex, large-scale builds, not just locally but for our clients in the US, UK, and globally averaging over $25M in annual revenue," said Arturs Kruze, Co-founder of Magebit. "Whether it's a headless Shopify Plus PWA or a multi-market Adobe Commerce integration for a B2B manufacturer, our focus is on the specific challenges faced by merchants operating at the €/$20M scale and beyond."About MagebitMagebit is a Commerce Specialized Adobe Solution Partner (currently listed #1 in Adobe Commerce-specialized partner list) and an official Shopify Plus Partner, recognized globally for scaling high-volume DTC and B2B brands generating over €/$20M revenue. With 150+ experts across 3 continents and 130+ combined platform certifications, Magebit delivers complex eCommerce solutions. Core expertise includes:Platform Migrations & Replatforming (to Adobe Commerce, Shopify Plus, or others)Complex Integrations (ERP, PIM, CRM, 3PL, Custom Middleware)Performance Optimization for Scale (Headless, Hyvä, PWA Studio, Cloud Infrastructure)B2B & International ExpansionCustom AI Development for CommerceTrusted by market leaders like Dunkin', Hydro Flask, Osprey, Henry Schein (US Fortune 500), and Volkswagen (#11 in US Fortune 500 and #1 in EU Fortune 500), Magebit turns complex technical challenges into measurable revenue growth.Learn more about Magebit’s Shopify expertise and services by visiting Leading Shopify Partner for Scaling - Magebit . More about Magebit’s eCommerce development services are available at the eCommerce Development page.

