GoML launches AI Matic to help enterprises accelerate Gen AI pilot and production deployment cycles

As reports claim that Gen AI projects remain stuck in pilots, GoML's AI Matic offers a proven delivery acceleration framework to go from pilot to production.

Enterprises need AI that performs magnificently in real-world conditions. AI Matic is how we’re helping our customers move beyond experimentation and into true AI-led transformation.” — Rishabh Sood, Founder and CEO, GoML

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoML, a leading generative AI development company , announced the launch of AI Matic , an exclusive production-first framework that enables enterprises and startups to reliably move from AI pilots to fully deployed, production-grade systems.Across industries, organizations are investing heavily in generative AI. But industry reports indicate that many remain stuck at the proof-of-concept stage. A lot of enterprise AI initiatives are failing to reach production, often due to lack of adoption, poor accuracy, and scaling hurdles. AI Matic is specifically designed to close this gap effectively. It provides companies with a unified, AWS-native foundation that allows them to operationalize AI safely, efficiently and at scale.“Every enterprise wants to get Gen AI into production - but most are held back by complexity, not capability”, said Rishabh Sood, Founder of GoML. “AI Matic removes that friction. It brings structure, predictability, and speed to how AI is deployed and scaled. The result is a faster route to ROI and a higher rate of real-world adoption”.AI Matic is the result of GoML’s experience across more than 130 enterprise Gen AI implementations. The framework translates two years of gen AI implementations into an accelerated 2 - 12 week deployment pathway, compared to the 12 - 18 month timelines typical of traditional approaches. It combines pre-built LLM modules, data engineering blueprints, industry-specific compliance guardrails, and Amazon Bedrock deployment architectures with LLMOps best practices. In effect, AI Matic accelerates AI pilot deployments, while becoming production-ready fast.At the heart of AI Matic are six ready-to-launch accelerators covering the most common enterprise Gen AI use cases: agentic automation, content generation, conversational agents, data analytics and insights, enterprise search, and data synthesis. Each accelerator comes with production-ready templates for integration, observability and governance.AI Matic is part of GoML’s broader initiative to make enterprise AI operational from day one. It combines the company’s architectural best practices for Amazon Bedrock and AgentCore. Beyond deployment speed, the framework emphasizes scalability, security, and model flexibility, ensuring AI solutions are not tied to specific model vendors.“Enterprises are long past the time for experimenting with more and more pilots. What they need is AI that performs magnificently in real-world conditions”, added Sood. “AI Matic bridges that gap. It’s how we’re helping our customers move beyond experimentation and into true AI-led transformation.”For startups and mid-market enterprises, AI Matic offers a cost-effective foundation to fast-track gen AI adoption . By abstracting the complexity of orchestration and infrastructure management, it allows teams to focus on delivering business outcomes rather than building backend systems from scratch. For large enterprises, it provides a standardized, compliant framework that simplifies governance across multiple AI projects.GoML customers have already seen measurable benefits using the AI Matic approach, including 80% faster time-to-market, 60% lower development costs and up to 95% reduction in deployment failure risk compared to traditional build cycles.For CIOs and CTOs, AI Matic presents a path to AI adoption, from discovery to pilot to compliant production deployments.About GoMLGoML designs, builds and manages production-grade Generative AI systems for startups and enterprises. With over 100 successful deployments and a Gen AI Competency Partnership with AWS, GoML enables organizations to scale gen AI adoption responsibly and with measurable ROI.

