GoML signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to accelerate Gen AI adoption

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoML, a leading Generative AI development company , announced today that it has signed a three-year Gen AI focused strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). GoML was the only early-stage startup among 22 Gen AI Competency Launch Partners globally. The SCA comes on the back of GoML implementing 80+ successful production use cases for mid-market and enterprise clients in Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Technology, and others.Startups and enterprises are grappling with the challenge of scaling their Gen AI pilots to production applications, mainly due to the high costs of experimenting and limited technology understanding. In addition, safety and regulatory risks are becoming more apparent. While there are a host of businesses that are engaged with GoML to kickstart their Gen AI adoption , early-adopters have started migrating their Gen AI programs to platforms that scale better, feature built-in guardrails, and simplify regulatory compliance.This SCA will support businesses on their Gen AI adoption journey, from selecting the right use cases, experimenting with the right models, identifying the right fit for a scaled implementation, to migrating workloads to Amazon Bedrock.GoML is helping customers with two AI acceleration initiatives:1. A templated approach towards Gen AI build with LLM Boilerplates for 6 use cases. The LLM Boilerplates run natively on Amazon Bedrock and enable clients to experiment, build, and scale 10X faster than traditional approaches to gen AI.2. A Unified Migration Framework to help clients migrate from OpenAI or other platforms on GCP, to managed Amazon Bedrock instances. The framework optimizes LLMOps and security efforts for scalable builds, while driving inferencing costs down. Among other features, GoML’s migration framework includes an interface that abstracts API calls for future model switches.“Our Amazon Bedrock Migration Framework is thoughtfully designed to minimize the cost of scaling and switching models in the future. It also includes a sophisticated Prompt Engine to adapt prompts for any target model," says Rishabh Sood, Founder, GoML. “Best of all, our framework allows enterprises to migrate their gen AI workloads in as few as two weeks.”“Partners are instrumental at every stage of the generative AI lifecycle. GoML has been strategic in enabling customers to adopt and scale their AI programs on Amazon Bedrock, all the way from exploration to full deployment. The SCA will enable GoML to work with a larger universe of customers who are trying to scale on AWS gen AI infrastructure,” says Dipali Mehta, WW Partner GTM Lead, GenAI Migrations.GoML has successfully delivered over 100 pilots for customers with over 70% scaling to production go live. The SCA will enable customers to collaborate with GoML to build on or migrate to Amazon Bedrock with zero upfront investments.About GoMLGoML is an AI development company, specializing in designing, building, and managing generative AI solutions that transform business operations across industries. Learn more at www.goml.io

