GoML announces agentic AI roundtable for healthcare delivery and technology organizations in Boston

Invite-only dinner roundtable for healthcare and technology leaders on using AI agents to automate administrative tasks and reduce doctor burnout.

Healthcare has a specific set of requirements around extremely high accuracy, the burden of compliance, and explainability, which adds complexity to implementing AI in healthcare.” — Rishabh Sood, Founder and CEO of GoML

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoML, a leading Generative AI development company and among the leading AWS Gen AI Competency partners, announced its upcoming ‘AI Agents for Healthcare’ roadshow in Boston. The closed-door roundtable for select healthcare and technology leaders titled “AI Agents for Healthcare: Going Beyond Chatbots” intends to demonstrate and discuss how agentic AI can be safely integrated into clinical workflows.Agentic AI represents the next generation of artificial intelligence: autonomous systems that act, not just advise. From generating clinical notes and reviewing billing codes to remote patient monitoring, they are becoming trusted digital colleagues. However, building AI agents and deploying them in clinical settings is not easy. Healthcare has a specific set of requirements around extremely high accuracy, the burden of compliance, and explainability, which adds complexity to implementing AI in healthcare But, healthcare delivery and technology organizations have found success over the last two years. While most conversations around AI in healthcare remain theoretical, this session will focus on what’s already working and how to get there. Attendees will explore how agentic AI systems are moving from chat-based reply assistants to agents capable of acting, reasoning and integrating seamlessly into real-world healthcare workflows. The moderators and participants will share real-world success stories on the right architectures and approaches to building and deploying AI agents in healthcare production environments.“Healthcare teams want to adopt agentic AI, but they need a clear starting point and explainable solutions,” said Rishabh Sood, Founder of GoML. “There is a lot of noise around AI pilots failing often. But, in our experience, with the right point-of-view on AI and clear AI adoption methodologies, agentic AI systems are delivering a lot of value in healthcare.”The roundtable will highlight practical approaches for embedding AI within existing hospital and healthcare technology systems, covering areas like diagnostic support, patient data analysis and workflow automation. Structured as an open conversation over dinner, the evening will allow industry peers to exchange experiences on the best practices for going from pilot to production and responsible, scalable adoption of AI in healthcare.This roundtable is part of GoML’s previously announced roadshows in North America on demonstrating the value of AI across key industries.About GoMLGoML designs, builds and manages production-grade Generative AI systems for startups and enterprises. With over 100 successful deployments and a Gen AI Competency Partnership with AWS, GoML enables organizations to scale AI adoption responsibly and with measurable ROI.

